Tips and advice from park rangers before heading on hiking trails

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain State is home to beautiful hiking trails and areas made for rock climbing.

With all of these outdoor activities, it is important to remember to stay safe. With scenic trails such as the Endless Wall, Long Point, and many others, people travel from all over to take in the views of West Virginia.

“One of the things that makes the new river gorge so unique is how many great hikes there are to really spectacular overlooks,” said Dave Bieri the District Supervisor for the National Park Service.

There are key things to remember when hiking or rock climbing. Specifically, with hiking, park rangers recommend watching your footing and staying away from open ledges.

“But also rock climbing is one of our big activities that people come here to do so chances are if you are up at the top of a ledge there might be someone climbing underneath and just dislodging a rock and knocking it off of the side of the cliff is something you should be concerned about,” said Bieri.

For those scaling the mountainside, Bieri said preparation is key.

“The most important thing is to make sure you know what you are doing you have the skills you have the proper equipment and you know how to use that,” said Bieri.

Whether you are going hiking or rock climbing, Bieri said the best precaution you can take is letting someone know where you are going to be and when you plan to get back.

“A lot of times you know something happens somebody doesn’t show up after they went on a hike if we don’t know where they are at there are over one hundred miles of hiking trails in the park so just knowing where that person was,” said Bieri.