Giving kids their own space to draw or write is a wonderful way to nurture their creativity and save your adult tables from craft-related accidents. The best table and chairs for kids looks great in any room and is durable enough to withstand glue spills, melting crayons and the occasional scratch from the family pet. The top pick, the Melissa & Doug Table and Chairs 3-Piece Set, combines beautiful design with functional safety features. Whether you’re buying for one child or a whole classroom, here’s what to consider when shopping for a kids table and chairs.

What to know before you buy a kids table and chairs

Material

You’ll find kids tables and chairs made of wood, plastic, metal or a combination of plastic and metal.

Wood tables are the most expensive and the most susceptible to stains, but they’re generally the highest quality and they last the longest. They also look the most like grown-up tables, which can give your child the feeling that they’re a miniature adult.

are the most expensive and the most susceptible to stains, but they’re generally the highest quality and they last the longest. They also look the most like grown-up tables, which can give your child the feeling that they’re a miniature adult. Plastic tables are probably the most common. Plastic quality can vary, so it pays to invest in a sturdy model that won’t crack or warp in the sun.

are probably the most common. Plastic quality can vary, so it pays to invest in a sturdy model that won’t crack or warp in the sun. Metal or combination tables are often portable and are great for indoor/outdoor use. Just be careful of juice spills and sudden downpours because they can rust.

Age range

Pay particular attention to the intended age range for the set you’re looking to buy. Just like kids can grow out of clothes quickly, they can also grow out of an expensive furniture set before you know it.

Ensure your child gets the most use out of their table and chairs by buying for the correct age group. It may be worth it to go to the store and have your child sit on a few models in person.

Number of pieces

Measure the spot where your child’s table and chairs will go. Remember to leave some extra space for your kids to play around the table. Now you have a good idea of how big the table can be and how many chairs it can have.

Most sets will come with two or four chairs. Think about how many play dates or parties your child has at home. If they have a lot of friends over, four chairs might be a good idea. If your child is using the table in their room like a desk, two chairs will be more than enough.

What to look for in a quality kids table and chairs

Safety features

Safety is the most important consideration in any product made for children. Make sure all screws are flush and that any sharp edges are either sanded down or covered in protective felt. Many models will already feature rounded edges.

If you buy a set that folds up for easy travel and storage, be sure it has strong locking mechanisms that can’t be fiddled open while the furniture is in use.

Storage and portability

Some models feature stools instead of chairs. These stools will fit under the table, making them more convenient to store. Stools don’t tip over as easily as chairs, but they can also be difficult for younger users to sit on.

If you’re planning to use your set in more than one location, you’ll want a table and chairs that are easy to move. This may mean getting two chairs instead of four or getting a set that folds up for easy travel.

Drawers and extra space

Some tables contain drawers to store art supplies, toys and other goodies. Hiding candy or gifts in these drawers can be a fun way to surprise your child.

It’s also common to see models with a second hidden tabletop designed for a specific use. This additional tabletop is usually made for LEGOs, but there are also models for train sets. If your child likes to build, this is a no mess solution to prevent fewer of those tiny plastic pieces from ending up on the floor.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids table and chairs

Low-end sets made of plastic, metal or a combination of both with one or two chairs start around $20-$40. Midrange sets from the same materials with two or four chairs can be $40-$75. High-end plastic sets with extra features or wood sets meant to look like miniature adult furniture range from $75-$150.

Kids table and chairs FAQ

Can any type of a kids table and chairs be used outside?

A. Any set is probably OK outside for a few hours. Just keep wood sets away from water and plastic sets away from direct sunlight. If your child will be outdoors often, you should buy a set specifically meant for outdoor use.

What do I do when my child grows out of their furniture?

A. If it’s wood, you may be able to repurpose it for shelves or for storage space. If it’s plastic and still in good condition, donate it to a local charity, friend or school.

What are the best kids tables and chairs to buy?

Top kids table and chairs

Melissa & Doug Table and Chairs 3-Piece Set

What you need to know: It’s meant for kids but elegant enough to blend in with your other adult furniture.

What you’ll love: This table is available in blonde or white wood finishes. It’s easy to assemble and has a sturdy construction. It’s sized for children ages 3-6.

What you should consider: It’s expensive compared to other models. If your child is closer to 6, you may want to buy a different set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top kids table and chairs for the money

Humble Crew 2-in-1 Building Blocks Table and Chairs

What you need to know: This affordable plastic set has an extra hidden tabletop for LEGOs.

What you’ll love: It comes in two bright color options: Red/green/blue or white/blue/pink. It’s easy to clean with comfortable chairs.

What you should consider: The table doesn’t hold up to heavy objects placed on top of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Flash Furniture Kids Colorful 5-Piece Folding Table and Chair Set

What you need to know: This portable set is perfect for backyard barbecues or extended family dinners.

What you’ll love: It comes in five different color options, is easy to transport and is a sizable table.

What you should consider: Many users find the set difficult to fold and unfold. This is meant for your child’s safety, but that doesn’t mean it’s not frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

