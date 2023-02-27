Winter camping is a must-try experience. Although it may seem intimidating at first, nothing compares to the beauty of the pristine winter wilderness, and more importantly, nothing beats curling up in the coziest sleeping bag for a well-deserved rest.

Whether you’re an avid winter backpacker or just gearing up for your first outing, you’re going to need a quality sleeping bag that’s capable of handling the weather wherever you are, and then some. The last thing you want to do is get caught outside in the winter without the proper gear. However, with so many brands, styles and insulation types to choose from, finding the right sleeping bag can be a challenge.

Best down sleeping bags for winter camping

Outdoor Vitals Summit Sleeping Bag

With 800-plus fill down insulation and a cocoon-like mummy shape, the Outdoor Vitals Summit sleeping bag is more than equipped to handle the needs of intermediate to advanced outdoor campers. It can keep you warm in temperatures as low as 15 degrees and doesn’t weigh more than 2 pounds inside the compression pouch.

Hike & Byke Quandary Sleeping Bag

If you’re looking for performance on a budget, you’re in the right place. Rated for 15 degrees and equipped with 650 fill duck down insulation, this bag has all the high-end essentials for a fraction of the price. However, the compression sack could be more effective since this bag is still a bit bulky in its smallest form.

Marmot Ironwood 30-Degree Lightweight Sleeping Bag

Depending on where you are, winter camping may mean preparing for sudden drops in temperature, from searing heat to a cool 30 or 40 degrees, which is common in the desert. If this is the case where you are, you’re going to need a lightweight transitional sleeping bag like the Marmot Ironwood.

Hyke & Byke Eolus Hiking and Backpacking Sleeping Bag

If you’re an experienced winter camper or someone who lives far north, you’re likely going to need a more capable sleeping bag that’s rated for zero degrees. The Eolus has lightweight, compressible 800 fill down insulation that makes it easy to carry and easier to fall asleep in.

Best synthetic insulation sleeping bags for winter camping

Marmot Trestles 30 Mummy Sleeping Bag

The Trestles is great for backpackers and campers who plan to use their sleeping bag outside of the winter season. The synthetic insulation is lightweight and warm and won’t become slogged with water if it rains or snows overnight. Going to bed in a wet sleeping bag in the winter can be downright dangerous, but you really won’t have to worry with the Trestles because of its water-repellent coating.

Elite Survival Systems ELSRECON4-T Sleeping Bag

If you’re going to be braving rough terrain, this is the bag for you. Constructed from heavy-duty ripstop nylon on the inside and outside, it’s equipped with thick yet packable insulation that’s rated to keep you comfortable in temperatures as low as 23 degrees.

Coleman Big Game Sleeping Bag

This Coleman sleeping bag has a traditional design and feel, thanks to the flannel lining and wide rectangular shape. Although the Big Game sleeping bag isn’t as packable as others, it’s durable and reliable, which is all you need for short excursions. It also comes with a neat camping pillow that will save you a sore neck for the walk back.

Kelty Cosmic Synthetic Fill Backpacking Sleeping Bag

The Kelty Cosmic gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to insulation. Synthetic fill has the loose, soft feel of down insulation and the quick-drying properties of synthetic insulation. Kelty has been a leader in the outdoor gear industry for more than 50 years, and its experience shows through in the quality of this sleeping bag.

Best two-person sleeping bags for winter camping

Teton Sports Tracker Ultralight Double Sleeping Bag

Some things are better in pairs, and winter camping is one of them. Like most Teton products, the Tracker has a durable construction that you and a partner can rely on to keep you warm on multiday excursions. Designed with backpacks and adventurers in mind, the Tracker uses quick-drying synthetic insulation to keep you warm.

Kelty Tru.Comfort Doublewide 20 Degree Sleeping Bag

Although the Tru.Comfort Doublewide is designed for two people, there’s plenty of individual comfort customization options, such as independent ventilation, a removable top layer and two-way zippered foot vents. Also, because this sleeping sack is a square, you can comfortably fit small children as well.

Best kids sleeping bags for winter camping

Teton Sports Celsius Jr. Sleeping Bag

Teton has earned a reputation for producing high-quality gear at an affordable price, and its kids line is no different. This sleeping bag is rated for 20 degrees, so you won’t have to worry about your kids waking you up in the middle of the night because they’re cold. To top it all off, this sleeping bag weighs less than 3 pounds.

Kelty Kids Mistral Sleeping Bag

The Mistral is the perfect kids sleeping bag for the budding adventurer. The efficient mummy design keeps heat in while reducing weight, which is important for anyone who frequently has to carry their kid’s pack while hiking. The liner is also quilted and coated with waterproofing in case of any leaks or spills on the inside.

Worth checking out

The North Face One Bag Camping Sleeping Bag has superb all-year versatility, thanks to its hybrid down and synthetic insulation that’s comfortable in temperatures as high as 40 degrees and as low as 5 degrees.

