ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University leaders happily welcomed a larger number of new students for the 2023-24 school year.

It’s exciting to see the increase in our student numbers as an indication of growth post-COVID. Our campus is thriving with eager students, dedicated faculty and staff who are all engaged in creating an exceptional learning environment. Kendra Boggess | President of Concord University

The fall 2023 semester welcomes over 472 new freshman to the Concord University campus. This is the largest group of first-time freshman at Concord since Fall 2013, and they represent a 27.6% increase over Fall 2022 enrollment. They come to Concord from 32 WV counties, 16 states, and 17 countries, 96% of them are getting financial aid through grants and/or scholarships.

This years freshmen class includes 95 PROMISE scholars and 9 students that are a part of the CU FREE tuition program. The incoming freshman are not the only additions, around 141 students are transferring to Concord from over 80 different institutions for the fall semester. Fall 2023 numbers only represent the count as of August 16.

This is very exciting news! We haven’t seen this significant of an enrollment increase for incoming students in a long time. It’s kind of unexpected to be up when enrollment seems to be declining around us. We feel very fortunate to be in this position. Tammy Brown | Chief Enrollment Management Officer

Dr. Boggess is thankful to our state political leaders for their support.