BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State University has brought on a new member to join their administrative team.

With 40 years of experience in higher education, Dr. Joseph Beckett will be filling the position as as the Institution’s Chief of Staff.

“It is a privilege to welcome Dr. Beckett to the Bluefield State family. He has excelled as a faculty member and academic administrator at both public and private institutions, large and small,” said BSU President Robin Capehart.

Dr. Beckett was a Bluefield High School graduate, who earned a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University, a master’s degree from Marshall University, and a baccalaureate from Wittenberg University.

Due to his experience with school institutions and creating curriculums, Dr. Beckett has a wide variety of experience of his belt, which makes him suitable for the position. Dr. Beckett is also nationally recognized as a health professions educator. He was inducted into many programs throughout his college and his career, which includes being the West Virginia Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2013 and 2019 while serving at two institutions.

“I’m in the process of meeting Bluefield State students, faculty, staff, and alumni to develop relationships with the University’s internal and external stakeholders. My goal is to facilitate collaboration across multiple campus entities to help build a stronger Bluefield State University,” said Beckett.

Dr. Joseph Beckett is honored to have this position and hopes that he can use his expertise to improve the University.