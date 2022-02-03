Money & Investing

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Concord University presents exhibit honoring black history in Summers County
Top Stories
Thousands suffering from “Long COVID” symptoms without answers
AAA provides safety advice for changing tires
“Go Red for Women Day” brings awareness for women’s cardiovascular health
Pets under the weather? Here’s what medications in your cabinet you can give them
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Top Stories
Icy and Cold Tonight
Video
Top Stories
Cold air piles in throughout Friday, icy conditions likely
Video
Rain Changes to Wintry Mix by Friday Morning
Video
Heavy Rain Thursday to Potential Ice Friday
Video
Rain Gets Heavier Tonight. Flood Potential Thursday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sports
China 2022
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest
Top Stories
What message did China send by choosing Uyghur torchbearer?
Top Stories
ESPN, ABC ramp up hockey coverage with NHL All-Star Game
Crooked rim leads to 44-minute delay in 76ers-Mavericks game
Hedman, Kyrou, Aho win big in Vegas NHL skills competition
Seamus Power sets 36-hole record at Pebble to lead by 5
The Big Game
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Remarkable Women
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
2021 Founder’s Day of Caring
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Crime In The Coalfields
Entertainment
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Money & Investing
Best bitcoin for dummies book
Trending Stories
Report: Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19
Rain Changes to Wintry Mix by Friday Morning
Video
Natalie Cochran arraigned in court on first-degree murder charge
Video
Bluefield firefighters perform mock fire drill
Video
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is now accepting applications
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels