MULLENS, WV (WVNS)– Twin Falls Resort State Park is holding a dining special for Mother’s Day to honor all mother figures.

Where would we be without mothers, or some kind of motherly figures in our lives? On Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. you will get the chance to celebrate that special woman in your live with a plated and served meal.

As a part of this meal, there will be a choice of two entrees, two sides, and a free dessert. This year’s entrees give you the choice of either homemade Chicken and Dumplings or some homemade Meatloaf.

For dessert, you have the choice of either Banana Pudding or Chocolate Poe Cake. You can also order from the restaurant menu at twinfallsrestaurant.com.

The meal only costs $25, but reservations are required. You can call the Resort’s restaurant at (304) 294-4005.