ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University is working with the West Virginia State Police to offer college and high school students the opportunity to learn about crime scene investigation.

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the West Virginia State Police Mobile Crime Scene Unit will be at Concord University. They will be parked in front of the Jean and Jerry Beasley Student Center to offer student tours and answer questions.

Dave Castle, West Virginia State Police Forensic Trainer and latent fingerprint expert, will offer a “Crime Scene Basics and Protocols” training for students at at 11 A.M. in the State Room.

He will then provide an “Introduction to Fingerprints” training and fingerprinting class in the ballroom at 1:00 P.M. All of this will teach practical fingerprint identification, teach techniques to lift and take the prints from a variety of surfaces, and show how important testimony can be in court.

In addition to Concord University students, a group from Mount View High School will also be attending. Nadia Johnson, the Communities in Schools site facilitator for Mount View High School, was able to connect with Concord University Criminology Instructor Lori Pace to provide this incredible opportunity.

“Community partnerships like this with the West Virginia State Police provide unique opportunities for our students and local high school students to combat the ‘CSI Effect’ and understand the true nature of policing, crime scene investigations, forensic analysis, and protecting the chain of custody for evidence to provide for successful prosecutions. The students will remember these practical experiences and voices from those in the criminal justice system as they begin considering possible careers.” – Lori Pace, Concord University Criminology Instructor

Concord University offers a program in which Criminology can be taken as a minor through the Department of Social Work and Sociology.

For more information, please visit https://www.concord.edu/academics/college-of-professional-and-liberal-studies/department-of-social-work-and-sociology.