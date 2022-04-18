Which action camera head mount is best?

Often the best way to accurately share the thrill and excitement of extreme sports is to record a first-person view. But it is hugely impractical to race on a motorbike or snowboard while holding onto a camera.

The best solution for that is to get a head mount for an action camera. The adjustable straps make it easy to fit over a helmet or wear when you get the adrenaline flowing. The GoPro Head Strap With QuickClip is an excellent choice for keeping the camera in place.

What to know before you buy an action camera head mount

Does the camera fit?

While the GoPro size and shape is the most common design among most action camera makers, there are some exceptions. When looking for a head mount, keep in mind the shape and size of your camera, and try to test it out before buying. Some cameras could be too big to fit into the mount, which can lead to strange angles or total incompatibility.

How it works

The camera holder has a special mounting plate with two slots and a hole through the middle. After the camera is inserted into a compatible case or housing, you must slide the two plastic parts into the slots. A thumbscrew is then inserted through the middle hole and tightened with a nut.

Uses

There are plenty of accessories that can be used for various purposes, but a head mount has one job: to keep the camera on your head. The mount can’t be used in any other way without making structural changes to the fabric, which can jeopardize its integrity. It is also not designed to be used differently.

What to look for in a quality action camera head mount

Sturdy construction materials

Most of the time an action camera is used for adrenaline-fueled activities, and thus needs to remain in place at all times. The most important factor for that is the head mount’s materials. A good-quality mount is made from stretchable fabric that won’t get damaged easily. The clips and attachment system are equally important and should be made from durable plastic or metal brackets.

Easily adjustable

By way of their design, action camera mounts can be used by people with differing head circumferences. While the straps can stretch to some degree, a good-quality head mount is easily adjustable. It would be inconvenient to remove the head mount each time you need to make an adjustment, so look for a device that allows for quick fine-tuning on the fly.

Ability to add accessories

Thanks to the widely used attachment system, a head mount isn’t only for action cameras. A good-quality head mount lets you add other accessories in addition to an action camera, such as extensions, angled brackets or even a microphone. This comes in handy if you combine your equipment with a chest mount.

How much you can expect to spend on an action camera head mount

The average price of a head mount for action cameras will largely depend on who the manufacturer is and compatible models. Basic head mounts retail for $10-$15, while something a bit more complex or sturdy can retail for $30-$40.

Action camera head mount FAQ

Can you get a head mount for smartphone recording?

A. Yes, there are several straps and attachments available that function similarly to those of action cameras. The only difference is that the clip is made specifically to hold a mobile phone in landscape mode.

Are action camera mounts universally compatible?

A. The great thing about a standardized mounting system is that different brands can use the same attachment method. This means that most action camera brands are universally compatible with different mounting straps, harnesses and head mounts.

What’s the best action camera head mount to buy?

Top action camera head mount

GoPro Head Strap With QuickClip

What you need to know: The official head mount for GoPro action cameras features an adjustable strap that goes around your head and another that goes over the top.

What you’ll love: In the center of the device is the mount, that uses a GoPro Quick-Clip or the regular thumb screws. The latter is compatible with other brands’ action cameras and they only need to be in a case to be attached. The Quick-Clip system lets you attach and remove the camera without having to remove the head mount or fiddle with the thumbscrew.

What you should consider: The head strap is compatible with the GoPro HERO 3 up to the HERO 7 models. It isn’t compatible with later models such as the HERO 9 or HERO 11.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top action camera head mount for the money

Amazon Basics Head Strap Camera Mount

What you need to know: With a similar design to the official GoPro head mount, the system features two adjustable straps that tightly fit around your head.

What you’ll love: The waterproof head mount is compatible with most action cameras that use the thumbscrew method. It measures 6 inches in diameter but can stretch to about 12 inches for larger heads.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have GoPro’s Quick-Clip system, so you’ll have to remove the action camera through the thumbscrews.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ActionHat Camo Hat Mount

What you need to know: If you don’t like the feeling of wearing a strap head mount, then the ActionHat is the best solution for you. It looks like a regular baseball cap but it has a built-in action camera attachment on the front.

What you’ll love: The ActionHat features three different mounting positions that let you record action in front and behind you. The camera is affixed through the hat to the base mount on the inside. The base mount can also be removed to use the system on a different hat if you choose.

What you should consider: The official ActionHat comes in one size that fits most head sizes. If it doesn’t sit properly, you can use the DIY kit to adjust it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

