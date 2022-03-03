Which mobile phones for Zoom meetings are best?

With working from home more popular than ever before, remote employees are enjoying a miniature technological revolution as both office culture and technology manufacturers adjust to what is increasingly the new normal. Since you are likely dealing with more Zoom meetings than ever before, why would you go to the trouble of lugging around a full laptop when you could use a mobile phone instead? With a truly impressive amount of technology in a deceptively small package, the ASUS ZS600KL-S845-8G128G ROG Gaming Smartphone 6” FHD+ will ensure amazing visual and audio quality for all your video conferencing needs.

What to know before you buy a mobile phone for Zoom meetings

Camera quality and hardware are key

Just like with the conventional built-in webcam and microphone in your laptop or desktop, the quality of a mobile phone designed for Zoom meetings is heavily dependent on having a camera with decent resolution backed up by a sufficiently robust and reliable hard drive. While you might not think that a humble mobile phone could match or even exceed the performance of a PC, all the selected models have advanced camera and processor features that enhance any Zoom call. Having a reliable mobile phone for Zoom meetings can give you all the capabilities of a laptop at a fraction of the cost.

Phone battery life during Zoom meetings

Whether you are giving your elevator pitch for a meeting of potential investors in your business or are meeting virtually with your family, the last thing you need is to have your phone die in midsentence. If your phone has robust batteries capable of lasting for over a dozen hours without needing to be recharged, you can rest assured you won’t miss any important information on your Zoom call.

Wear decent headphones

Just like how you might use a pair of decent noise-canceling headphones to eliminate distractions on the phone, the same applies for Zoom meetings. Without decent headphones, you will be subject to the whims of every passing car, twittering bird or random pedestrian with absolutely no volume control. For a relatively small amount of money, you can take your Zoom meetings in your pocket to just about any environment and enjoy excellent audio quality simultaneously.

What to look for in a quality mobile phone for Zoom meetings

Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa Core processor

While you might be more used to hearing the term Octa Core processor in the context of purchasing a new laptop or desktop computer, some smartphones offer the same technology at a fraction of the weight and cost. For those who are unfamiliar with processor cores, each core is capable of handling a separate data thread at the same time. This increases efficiency of all kinds of data transfers. The more cores a process has, the better it can perform tasks like rending individual frames and collating them into a single data stream for a better Zoom experience.

FHD+ display with incredible resolution and impressive refresh rates

For Zoom meetings, it’s important to have a phone that has good resolution and refresh rates. This ensures that your display is constantly refreshed to avoid any awkward pauses or stutter due to image lag. Furthermore, it’s good to look for mobile phones that come with a standard DotDisplay and AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diodes) display with HDR and are able to provide a 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

A triple camera setup with at least a 12-megapixel front camera

Given that you will be relying heavily upon the quality of your mobile phone’s camera, it only makes sense to invest in a model that has a sufficiently powerful camera setup. Look for a phone with a triple camera setup to ensure that you have great picture quality. Not only will your Zoom meeting feed show up in equal (if not better) clarity than the other participants’, but your incoming and outgoing video feeds will look amazing.

How much you can expect to spend on a mobile phone for Zoom meetings

Depending on your desired hardware, features and any budgetary considerations, a quality mobile phone for Zoom can cost anywhere from $243-$549.

Best mobile phone for Zoom meetings FAQ

What can I do in order to increase the quality of my video signal?

A. You should alway check that the admin for your meeting has allowed all ports required for Zoom Phone to be properly utilized. You should also review any recommended network statistics for Zoom Phone that may apply to your particular make and model.

Why do my Zoom calls keep dropping?

A. This could be due to several reasons, including excessive data usage on your cellular network. Review your network’s ports and firewalls for any restrictions and check to see if you are experiencing any issues with your network or ISP.

What’s the best mobile phone for Zoom meetings to buy?

Top mobile phone for Zoom meetings

ASUS ZS600KL-S845-8G128G ROG Gaming Smartphone 6” FHD+

What you need to know: This is a top-of-the-line gaming phone that also excels at taking on Zoom meetings.

What you’ll love: This powerful phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a 6-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. It also includes a vapor chamber cooling system, which can be great when your phone gets hot from hours of Zoom calls.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the screen being easily damaged or failing within months of purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mobile phone for Zoom meetings for the money

Poco X3 Pro

What you need to know: This is an incredibly powerful mobile phone for teleconferencing at a surprisingly low cost.

What you’ll love: In addition to its impressive, 48-megapixel rear camera, this phone offers an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours. It also features a high-quality, 6.67-inch FHD+ dot display.

What you should consider: Users have expressed disappointment in the fact that Poco cannot be used with some carriers like Sprint, Boost and Verizon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

What you need to know: This attractive and slim mobile phone makes Zoom meetings as easy as possible.

What you’ll love: This unit features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a resolution of 2400×1080 as well as 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM.

What you should consider:

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.