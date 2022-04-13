Best headphones for camping

Getting back to nature can be an amazing way to de-stress. Spending time in the forests of a national park or hiking the Midwestern plains can make you forget about your worries as you take in the sights.

While some prefer to wake up with the call of the mountain chickadee, others center themselves through music. It might seem counterproductive to listen to created sounds rather than nature’s own, but the two go surprisingly well together — if you have the right headphones for camping, that is.

Best wireless headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless

If you’re looking for a great pair of headphones that fit over your ears, this model from Sony is a perfect option. They use some of the best noise-canceling technology available, and through the Edge-AI system, they regulate and change the equalizer according to the music. They’re perfect for camping or hiking as they have a 30-hour battery life, and you can receive calls through the connected Bluetooth function.

SoundCore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid

To remove the sounds of people talking around you or when you just want to be alone, SoundCore Life Q30 headphones use Anker’s hybrid noise-canceling system that includes dual microphones to block up to 95% of ambient sounds. With large 40-millimeter audio drivers, this pair has a battery life of 40 hours and comes with a 3.5-millimeter cable, even though they’re capable of wireless connectivity.

Apple AirPods Max

For Apple loyalists who enjoy camping, there are no better headphones to pack in your bag than the AirPods Max. Available in five colors, they feature active noise cancellation, respond to Siri through voice and provide up to 20 hours of listening time. As they’re wireless, they connect to your device through Bluetooth. No matter what you’re listening to, the Adaptive EQ changes the equalizer depending on the musical style and quality.

Best headphones for running

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

If you want to stay in shape while on a camping trip, then you’re probably going to want to get in a run. To listen to music while doing so, you need a great pair of earbuds, and Powerbeats are a good option. They provide you with nine hours of battery life and are completely wireless. The ear hooks are adjustable to ensure a snug fit and they’re reinforced to protect against sweat and water. While they use Apple’s H1 internal chip, they’re compatible with iOS and Android devices.

JLab JBudsPRO

Available in several colors, these JBudsPRO earbuds stay put no matter how fast you’re running. The Cush Fins at the top of the earbuds fit comfortably into the ear, while three different size silicone tips provide added grip. For sound production, the audio drivers are 11 millimeters and use high-performance titanium for better quality. JBudsPRO have an in-line microphone so you can take and make hands-free calls while camping.

Apple AirPods Pro

The best choice for Apple fans who want a subtle listening experience, AirPods Pro come with active noise cancellation while still having transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s going on around you. Adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music, while spatial audio with dynamic head tracking makes it sound like the music is all around you. The tips are available in three different sizes and they’re sweat- and water-resistant.

Best affordable headphones

Skullcandy Riff Wireless

When you go camping, you don’t always want to take the best or most expensive headphones with you. There are plenty of affordable headphones that are perfect for throwing in a backpack and hitting the trail, such as Riff Wireless. They connect to your mobile device through Bluetooth (a wired version is available too), give you 12 hours of battery life and provide two hours of listening from a 10-minute charge. They’re available in four colors and come with a built-in microphone, volume and track control and charge through a USB cable.

Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX110

Retailing for under $10, these headphones are perfect for camping if you aren’t too concerned about them getting dirty, wet or possibly damaged. The audio drivers measure 33 millimeters and sit inside swiveling ear cups that are covered with soft foam. These headphones aren’t wireless but connect to your mobile device with a 3.5-millimeter jack. If you have an iPhone, don’t forget to pack your Lightning 3.5-millimeter adapter.

Philips Pro Wired Earbuds

For a grab-and-go pair of earbuds, Pro from Philips get the job done. Whether you’re camping or on a hike, the 8.6-millimeter audio drivers produce clear music with no distortion. They feature passive noise cancellation to block out any ambient sounds and connect to your mobile device through a 3.5-millimeter connection. With the in-line microphone and volume controls, you can make and receive phone calls.

JBL Tune 500

With a tangle-free flat cable and foldable ear cups, the Tune 500 are a great pair of headphones to take on a camping trip. Their compact design makes them easy to throw into a backpack or keep around your neck. The 32-millimeter audio drivers incorporate JBL’s Pure Bass technology for crystal-clear sounds, and the padded headband reduces discomfort if you wear them for a long time. They feature an in-line microphone and volume controls that can also be used to activate Google Assistant or Siri.

