Which high-end conference phones are best?

With everyone’s busy schedules, it can be difficult to hold in-person, face-to-face meetings. This is especially true if attendees are located in different buildings, states or even countries. That’s why you should consider investing in a high-end conference phone system. High-end conference phones can be an important tool for your busy organization, even saving you time and money.

If you need a high-end conference phone, the AT&T SB3014 DECT 6.0 Conference Phone with premium sound and full-room coverage is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a high-end conference phone

Microphones

Conference phone systems typically come with either wireless, built-in or wired extension microphones.

Wireless microphones give you the biggest flexibility and work well in bigger rooms, where the call participants are moving around or delivering a presentation.

Built-in microphones are located in the base of the phone, while wired extension microphones enable you to extend the range so you can hold your conference call in a bigger room.

Portability

Consider whether a portable high-end conference phone is the right choice for your office. If you need a system that’s portable, you’ll want to consider the overall size of the phone system. You may also want to find one that can be powered by battery instead of needing an outlet. The conference phone will also require USB or wireless connectivity to a network.

Active speaker feature

It’s important to buy a high-end conference phone with an active speaker feature. This identifies which person is currently talking on the conference phone screen, helping eliminate issues with speaker identification and confusion which often occurs with audio-only conference calls.

What to look for in a quality high-end conference phone

Bluetooth connectivity

Some high-end conference phone systems work with Bluetooth, allowing you to use smartphones, wireless headsets and other tools with your high-end conference phone. This Bluetooth connectivity can also help extend the abilities of the high-end conference phone.

One of the biggest benefits of Bluetooth connectivity is you can boost the number of participants on the conference call when they can use their own smartphone.

Call recording

Many high-end systems have a call recording feature, which allows you to record meetings. This may be beneficial when reviewing decisions that resulted from the call.

Display

Most high-end conference phone systems have some kind of display, including touch screens and simple two-line LCD displays. With a display, you are able to easily interact with the high-end conference phone and get information about the call.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end conference phone

High-end conference phones tend to range from about $200-$400, depending on the features and the quality of the phone.

High-end conference phone FAQ

Can you add additional microphones to high-end conference phone systems?

A. Some high-end conference phone models may allow you to add extra microphones, but this scalability is not a common feature. That being said, you can simply buy two conference phone systems or purchase a high-end conference phone system that incorporates Bluetooth as a feature, which enables anyone with a Bluetooth-capable device or smartphone to participate in the conference call.

Do high-end conference phones need a phone cord to function properly, or can they work through the internet?

A. Some high-end conference phones are analog and need both a cord and standard phone service to send and receive calls. Other high-end conference phones can be used with Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, on Wi-Fi networks to receive and place calls through apps and programs like FaceTime and Skype.

Can high-end conference phones be used as regular phones to receive and place regular phone calls?

A. As long as you have phone service, a high-end conference phone that works with an analog phone line will work like a regular phone, with many of the same features.

What are the best high-end conference phones to buy?

Top high-end conference phone

AT&T SB3014 DECT 6.0 Conference Phone

What you need to know: This comprehensive conference phone from AT&T comes with two different wireless microphones for maximum coverage.

What you’ll love: This AT&T conference phone provides two onboard microphones for full capture of realistic conversation with digital mixing, as well as four wireless DECT 6.0 microphones. It also connects through a landline RJ11 telephone jack.

What you should consider: Some users had trouble connecting the conference phone to VoIP systems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end conference phone for the money

Yamaha YVC-330 Portable USB & Bluetooth Conference Phone

What you need to know: This high-end conference phone from Yamaha is perfect for loud environments, and has a feature for handling open-air meetings.

What you’ll love: This Yamaha high-end conference phone features three unidirectional microphones with human voice detection, as well as technology that mutes any sound outside a three-foot radius from the device.

What you should consider: This conference phone uses Bluetooth 2.1.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JABRA Speak 750 UC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This conference phone from Jabra is a great speakerphone with a microphone that pairs with your conferencing software or smartphone.

What you’ll love: This Jabra conference phone comes with excellent sound quality and a full duplex speaker with a microphone unit for real-time conversation. It’s also optimized for Microsoft Skype for Business and other Unified Communications protocols.

What you should consider: This conference phone requires a connection to an audio/video conferencing service or a smartphone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

