With a Sceptre TV, you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great picture.

Which Sceptre TV is best?

Sceptre TVs are known for their low cost and high value. Sceptre makes three styles of TVs and seven styles of monitors. While it does make 4K ultra-high-definition and Android TVs, most of its products use LED panels. This keeps costs down in a world where bigger names such as Samsung and Sony use organic LEDs and quantum LEDs for greater picture quality.

If you are looking for a Sceptre TV with HDMI ports to connect to your PlayStation and Xbox consoles in addition to watching your favorite shows, take a look at the Sceptre 50-Inch 4K UHD Ultra Slim LED TV.

What to know before you buy a Sceptre TV

Sceptre is a maker of budget TVs and appeals to those who want a good picture without paying a huge price for all the latest frills. When you choose Sceptre, you are looking to get the best viewing experience you can for the least money possible.

Don’t forget the picture is only half the story when it comes to watching television. A great picture isn’t as enjoyable unless you have great sound, too. Consider upgrading your Sceptre TV with a sound bar or speaker system.

Resolution

This is a tricky measurement that explains only a part of the viewing experience. Screen resolution is the sharpness of the picture displayed on the screen. The greater the number of tiny individual dots, called pixels, the sharper the picture. Resolution is usually expressed by two numbers, the horizontal width and the vertical height.

Screen size

This is the other part of how picture sharpness is defined. If two televisions have the same number of pixels, the smaller screen will display sharper images than the larger one.

Ports

Today’s viewers like to watch more than TV shows on their TVs. Input ports are built in so you can hook up your favorite devices, including cable boxes, sound bars and game consoles. Look for HDMI ports as well as USB ports and audio jacks so you can watch and listen without disturbing others.

What to look for in a quality Sceptre TV

Android TVs

If you stream content via services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or YouTube, you’ll find that Sceptre’s Android TVs come with Google Assistant built in. Just say “OK, Google” to find shows, check sports scores or even dim the lights in the room as you settle in with a bowl of popcorn. Also built into Sceptre’s Android TVs is Chromecast, the system that lets you display content from your phone, tablet, laptop or computer on your TV.

LED TVs

LED stands for light-emitting diodes, semiconductors that emit visible light when charged with an electric current. LEDs replaced the cathode ray tubes that characterized the bulky TVs and computer monitors people used for many years. Sceptre makes dozens of LED TVs in eight sizes, from 19 to 75 inches. All have brilliantly lit displays with a full array of colors.

4K/UHD TVs

UHD stands for Ultra High Definition and means the TV screen has at least 3,840 by 2,160 pixels, essentially double the prior standard of 1080p. The UHD name was created to replace the 4K label. These are Sceptre’s top TVs with its highest levels of resolution.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sceptre TV

Most cost $400-$700. Models in Sceptre’s budget line run $100-$400 and its biggest and best TVs go for $700-$2500.

Sceptre TV FAQ

Will my 4K TV play everything in 4K?

A. A TV can only play content at the level it was recorded. Your 4K TV will display 4K images of all video made to 4K standards.

How do I clean my Sceptre TV?

A. Always follow the manufacturer’s advice when it comes to cleaning electronic products. A good rule is to not use any cleaners or liquids, but gently wipe the screen with a soft microfiber cloth. You might also clean around the crevices and seams with canned compressed air,

What’s the best Sceptre TV to buy?

Top Sceptre TV

Sceptre 50-Inch 4K UHD Ultra-Slim LED TV

What you need to know: Reviewers agree that this 25-pound TV with 8 million pixels of brilliant color provides excellent viewing quality at a very affordable price, especially when compared to the big brands.

What you’ll love: The 3840p by 2160p picture resolution is enhanced by motion estimating and compensating technology. This TV has good speakers that provide crisp, clear sound and four HDMI ports so you can browse, stream and listen to all your favorite media.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in.

Top Sceptre TV for the money

Sceptre 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV

What you need to know: This ultra-slim model delivers UHD images at 3840p by 2160p.

What you’ll love: You get bright, colorful detail with crisp, sharp contrast, a 178-degree viewing angle and surround sound capability. This 31-pound TV is ready to stand on a shelf or tabletop or be mounted on your wall.

What you should consider: This is not a Smart TV and does not have Bluetooth..

Worth checking out

Sceptre 32-Inch 720p LED TV

What you need to know: This smaller model is a great second or third TV in the kitchen or workshop.

What you’ll love: This compact, 12.5-pound TV is a great choice for small spaces. It has high contrast levels, an HDMI port for connecting external devices and is easy to set up.

What you should consider: It doesn’t support 4K viewing.

