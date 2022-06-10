Which Minecraft backpack is best?

The quirky and creative virtual world of Minecraft has attracted a large and dedicated fan base since its release in 2011. As one of the most beloved video games in the world, Minecraft has a wide-ranging selection of merchandise, including more than a few backpacks. Minecraft backpacks have fun designs and illustrations that depict characters and locations from the game.

There are plenty of great options to choose from, but the cream of the crop is Jinx’s “Creeper Creepin’ Up” backpack. This durable polyester backpack has multiple compartments and a theme centered around the mischievous and explosive Minecraft Creeper characters.

What to know before you purchase a Minecraft backpack

What is Minecraft?

Minecraft is a wildly popular video game that first made it to consoles in 2011. There is no clear objective in Minecraft other than exploration and survival. Players use tools to mine materials such as wood, stone, iron and coal in order to build homes and cook the food they’ve hunted.

Due to its free-roaming gameplay and lack of conventional story structure, Minecraft encourages a creative gaming style. Minecraft players attempt to build the most extravagant homes they can imagine or recreate famous buildings and landmarks from the real world. Since its release, Minecraft has won multiple awards and is considered by many video game publications to be one of the greatest video games of all time.

Who would enjoy a Minecraft backpack?

One thing that makes Minecraft so unique is its universal appeal. Minecraft has fans of all ages all over the globe. However, the game’s most dedicated demographic includes people under 20. It just so happens that this is also the demographic in most need of backpacks. A Minecraft backpack is a great way for kids and teens to take a bit of their favorite video game to school with them. The bright colors, faithfully pixelated illustrations and multiple compartments make Minecraft backpacks an excellent gift idea for kids.

Why should I buy a Minecraft backpack?

Aside from the typical reasons you’d want a backpack, such as storing books and personal belongings, buying a Minecraft backpack also has social benefits. Minecraft fans are everywhere, and what better way to strike up a conversation with one of them than with a quality piece of Minecraft merchandise? If you are looking for a Minecraft backpack as a gift for a child, it can be a great way to help them make new friends at school.

What to look for in a quality Minecraft backpack

Design

The graphics of Minecraft are instantly recognizable. You’ll want to find a Minecraft backpack that features the game’s signature blocky art style. Many of these backpacks include depictions of Minecraft characters, items and blocks. Choose a Minecraft backpack that represents your favorite aspects of the game and will make you excited to come home and start playing at the end of the day.

Materials

Most backpacks are made out of durable materials such as polyester and nylon. Polyester is a lightweight fabric that’s exceptionally resistant to UV rays and minor abrasions. Polyester also tends to hold color dyes for longer than other materials, making it an advantageous material for preserving the graphics on a Minecraft backpack. Nylon is a comparatively soft and stretchy material with a glossy appearance. Thanks to nylon’s water resistance, a nylon backpack can help keep your belongings dry in the rain.

Compartments

When looking for a backpack, it’s important to find a product with enough compartments to accommodate your lifestyle. Most backpacks have a spacious main compartment, a zippered pocket in the front, and two small pockets on the side. If you intend to store a laptop in your Minecraft backpack, be sure to choose an option that has a laptop sleeve in the main compartment.

How much you can expect to spend on a Minecraft backpack

The majority of Minecraft backpacks range from $30-$80.

Minecraft backpack FAQ

How many compartments should be in a Minecraft backpack?

A. This ultimately depends on what you intend to use the backpack for. If you’re looking for a backpack to use for school or casual daywear, a main compartment, front compartment, and two side pockets should suffice.

Can I put a Minecraft backpack in the washing machine?

A. Minecraft backpacks are usually made from polyester or nylon, both of which are safe to run through the washing machine.

What’s the best Minecraft backpack to buy?

Top Minecraft backpack

Jinx “Creeper Creepin’ Up” Minecraft Backpack

What you need to know: Jinx’s sturdy and comfortable backpack includes multiple spacious compartments and an accurate portrayal of one of the game’s most notorious characters.

What you’ll love: The adjustable padded shoulder straps make it easy for fans of all ages to wear this backpack. The reinforced polyester bottom helps prevent tearing and increases the lifespan of the backpack.

What you should consider: The vibrant green color makes it difficult to match with many outfits.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Minecraft backpack for the money

Minecraft Kids’ Backpack Four-Piece Set

What you need to know: This affordable kids’ backpack features a cute all-over print and comes with a water bottle, pencil case, and lunchbox.

What you’ll love: With this extensive four-piece set, you can knock out a good chunk of your back-to-school shopping with one purchase. The all-over block print depicts a diverse selection of items and characters from the game.

What you should consider: The pencil case is a bit too small to hold a lot of pens and pencils.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Minecraft Creeper 16” Backpack

What you need to know: This large backpack can fit everything you need within its fun Minecraft design.

What you’ll love: The shoulder straps are padded and adjustable for a comfortable fit. The large dimensions of this backpack make it great for travel or school.

What you should consider: Some customers reported a low level of durability.

Where to buy: Amazon

Nick Rezzonico writes for BestReviews.

