Which foot spa is best?

Our feet carry us everywhere, and that’s a heavy load. For relaxation and soothing comfort, you can pamper your aching feet with a high-quality foot spa. A foot spa can bring the luxurious experience of going to the spa into your home for a fraction of the cost.

There are dozens of foot spas on the market, so picking the right one can be difficult. You want one that has all the accessories and features you’re looking for, but also one that fits your lifestyle and is easy to maintain. If you’re looking for an inexpensive yet high-quality foot spa, consider our top pick, Conair Foot Spa With Waterfall.

What to know before you buy a foot spa

Relaxation

Soaking your feet after a long day is one of the easiest ways to relax, calm your body and let the stress of the day melt away.

Grooming

Foot grooming consists mostly of nail trimming and removing calluses and dead skin and all of those things are made easier by having your feet softened with the warm water of a relaxing foot spa.

Pain relief

Whether you suffer from foot or joint pain or just occasional achy feet, the massaging action and warm water of a foot spa can work together to alleviate aches and pains.

What to look for in a quality foot spa

Heating capacity

You want hot (or at least warm) water surrounding your feet, but whether the water has to be hot before you put it in there will depend on what foot spa you get. Some foot spas help to maintain the temperature of the water but don’t actually heat it. For convenience, opt for a spa that can heat the water and allows you to adjust the water temperature.

Size

There isn’t a ton of variation in foot spa sizes, but it is important to have a foot spa that can accommodate the size of your feet. Additionally, some spas have only enough height for the tops of your feet, while others are deep enough for your ankle or even the lower leg. So if ankle or leg pain is an issue for you, keep an eye out for a spa that has a lot of height.

Ease of use

If the goal of your foot spa is relaxation, the last thing you want is to be frustrating dealing with controls. You want a spa that is easy to operate, with intuitive controls. Some have preset program options so that you can enable all of your favorite settings at the touch of a button. Cleaning and maintenance is an important part of use, so you want to make sure your foot spa is easy to clean. For a no-fuss clean, opt for a spa with smooth edges and fewer hidden crevices. Also, be aware of how long the cord is so you can easily set it up in your favorite spot. The addition of a remote can also make your use easier, so you don’t have to bend over and press the buttons.

Noise

Foot spas aren’t particularly noisy, but be aware if a lot of white noise can be bothersome. The more massaging jets and things you have in your spa, the noisier it will be.

How much you can expect to spend on a foot spa

There is a fairly large range of prices for foot spas, but generally, the pricier they are, the more features and functions they have. You can find luxurious-feeling spas with limited features for less than $50, but you can also find amenity-packed spas for well above $100.

Foot spa FAQ

How do you clean a foot spa?

A. Empty the water completely and thoroughly clean and disinfect your foot spa with soap and disinfectant after every use. It can be tempting to skip cleaning, but don’t. Cleaning is important for your health and the health of your spa.

Who should not use a foot spa?

A. If you have open sores on your feet, avoid using a foot spa as it can inhibit healing. There are also recommendations that pregnant people and people with diabetes avoid using foot spas. However, this list is not comprehensive, so consult your doctor if you have any concerns with using a foot spa.

What’s the best foot spa to buy?

Top foot spa

Conair Foot Spa With Waterfall

What you need to know: This budget-friendly and high-quality foot spa is fitted with “toe touch” controls for easy operation.

What you’ll love: This foot spa is equipped with bubbles and waterfall action to gently massage your feet and blue lights at the bottom for a luxurious feel. It is also fitted with a pumice stone, a foot scrubber and a massager to provide further pampering.

What you should consider: This unit does have the capacity to maintain water temperature, but it doesn’t heat the water, so you’ll need to heat the water before filling the basin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top foot spa for the money

Homedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa

What you need to know: This foot spa gives you a lot of bang for a small buck, as the soothing bubble massage does exactly what you expect from a foot spa.

What you’ll love: Equipped with a built-in pumice stone, massaging bubbles and operating controls that are easy to touch with your toes, this affordable foot spa is worth the value.

What you should consider: You have to heat the water before putting it in, and some customers have experienced water splashing out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Carepeutic Foot and Leg Spa

What you need to know: This feature-packed spa is worth the price tag for users who want both foot and calf-massaging capabilities.

What you’ll love: This large-capacity spa is designed to soak feet and lower legs. It has waterfall and water jet options and built-in foot rollers for additional massaging action. It has a water heating function that allows you to maintain the temperature and is easy to drain.

What you should consider: It takes a while for the water to heat up and is in the higher price range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

