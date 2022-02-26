Which artificial plants are best?

Decorating your home with plants can help create a cozy and calming atmosphere. Unfortunately, live plants require significant care and maintenance in order to keep them looking vibrant and healthy.

Realistic artificial plants can provide the same feel and appearance as real house plants, but often at a lower cost with little to no maintenance needed. High-quality options, like the Nearly Natural Pothos With Decorative Vase Silk Plant, are perfect for those who may not have the time to care for a real plant, but still want to add some greenery to their living space.

Why should you buy an artificial plant?

Little maintenance

Arguably, the best part of artificial plants is that they require minimal maintenance. This makes them a great solution for anyone who can’t seem to keep houseplants alive, travels often, has a busy schedule or simply wants to reduce their number of daily chores.

Allergy-free

There are many people who would love to have a house full of plants but aren’t able to due to allergies. With artificial models, you won’t have to worry about any allergic reactions, and you won’t be limited to the style of plants you can choose.

Budget-friendly

Buying an artificial plant is a one-time expense. Because they are artificial, you don’t need to purchase any extra plant food, automatic watering devices or soil. Artificial plants also won’t need larger pots or to be moved to a new location for sunlight.

Mood improvement

Being around plants, trees and other natural green spaces has been shown to help boost your mood. While artificial plants aren’t able to filter the air, give off pleasant scents or provide other benefits associated with real plants, simply looking at them can sometimes lead to reduced stress and better moods.

What to look for in a quality artificial plant

Type of plant

You can find a number of varieties of artificial plants. With everything from succulents to small trees, there is an artificial version suited to all preferences.

Size

When buying an artificial plant online, keep the overall size in mind. If you know where you intend to place the plant in your home, measure the space and compare it to the plant’s dimensions to get a precise fit. Artificial plants are available in all sizes, from tiny desktop and coffee table models to larger options meant to make a bolder statement.

Material

Not all artificial plants are made from the same materials. You’ll likely come across both plastic and fabric options, which tend to be the two most popular varieties. When compared to fabric models, artificial plants made from plastic will usually appear more realistic, have a more natural feel and won’t tear or fade as easily.

Accessories

Different models will come with different accessoires. When choosing an artificial plant, decide whether you want a stand alone plant, such as an artificial bouquet of flowers, or a plant that features a pot or vase, fake soil, stones or other add-ons.

Realistic details

The best part of plastic artificial plants is the level of detail they can have. By using detailed molds, manufacturers can mimic the exact appearance and texture of different plant species, making it difficult to tell the difference between a plastic plant and a living one.

How much you can expect to spend on an artificial plant

You can often find smaller artificial plants starting around $15, with large highly-detailed models costing over $100. A majority of plants will fall somewhere in the middle.

Artificial plant FAQ

Can I leave my artificial plants outdoors?

A. This ultimately depends on the specific plant. There are plenty of artificial plants that are waterproof and will hold up well in outdoor situations. However, less durable options may be more likely to succumb to fading or other damage.

How should I take care of my artificial plants?

A. You won’t need to worry about performing any regular maintenance on your artificial plants. If the leaves or stems begin to look a little dusty you can simply dust them or wipe them off with a cloth. If you notice the colors beginning to fade, consider placing them away from direct sunlight.

Are artificial plants safe for pets?

A. Yes. Artificial plants don’t pose any major risk to pets. While some real plants may be toxic if chewed or eaten by your cat or dog, artificial plants don’t have the same danger.

What’s the best artificial plant to buy?

Top artificial plant

Nearly Natural Pothos With Decorative Vase Silk

What you need to know: This lush plastic plant offers a natural look that will compliment any interior space.

What you’ll love: With a rattan style vase included and high-quality small details, this plant is designed to give you years of enjoyment.

What you should consider: The price can be somewhat high for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top artificial plant for the money

Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender Plant Bundle

What you need to know: An ideal artificial plant for those who want a vibrant addition to their vase.

What you’ll love: Realistic yet durable, you can choose either a 4-piece bundle or an 8-piece bundle to add an elegant accent to a dinner table, office or event.

What you should consider: You may need to purchase multiple bunches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MyGift Artificial Plants With Clear Glass Pots

What you need to know: The realistic appearance and classic glass pots make for great home accents.

What you’ll love: For an affordable price you’ll receive three unique plastic plants, complete with pebble-filled vases and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

What you should consider: The glass pots can crack if dropped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

