Find a coir doormat that provides both function and personal flair to suit your space.

How to pick a great coir doormat

Choosing a doormat may seem like an unimportant task, but in reality, it’s an item you use multiple times every day. It also helps keep your home or apartment clean and tidy. With a variety of options available, it’s easy to find a doormat that works for you. Check out this BestReviews doormat guide for even more info.

What is coir?

Coir is a natural, brownish fiber that’s derived from the husks of coconuts. Coir is also water resistant, which makes the fibers an excellent choice to use when making outdoor doormats where people wipe their feet.

Once processed, the coir material is sturdy and even resistant to saltwater. Coir is often used to make brushes and doormats due to its tough nature and incredible durability.

Why purchase a coir doormat?

Coir doormats remove dirt and grime from shoes, thanks to the rough natural fibers. This material is also capable of a substantial amount of water attention. To prolong the life of the product, coir doormats should be regularly cleaned and dried.

The coconut based fibers in coir doormats are usually more environmentally friendly than some other synthetic alternatives. Coir is very durable, but also biodegradable. It’ll be a long time before you have to replace a coir doormat, and when you do, rest assured it won’t sit in a landfill forever.

Best single-color coir doormats

Coco Coir Door Mat

This water-resistant rug is made with pure coconut coir and uses a low pile height in order to more effectively trap dirt. Coco’s 17-by-30-inch rug can be used in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Gorilla Grip Natural Coco Coir Door Mat

Gorilla Grip offers coir rugs in multiple sizes, such as 24-by-16 inches and even 30-by-18 inches. The backing of the rug is made from rubber while the top of the rug is made from coconut coir.

Best multi-color coir doormats

Calloway Mills Breaux Welcome Mat

This 7-pound coir rug requires light maintenance such as vacuuming and sweeping to keep it clean. It is designed for all seasons and has a vinyl backing to keep it in place.

mDesign Rectangular Coir and Rubber Entry Welcome Doormat

This navy blue rectangular rug is functional and will also welcome guests. Clean the 17-by-30-inch mat by shaking it out or vacuuming it.

Erin Gates Stripe Black Stripe Doormat

This rug has a pile height of a little over 1/2 inch and is made from hand woven material. Erin Gates’ patterned coir rug also has a one-year warranty.

Ninamar Doormat

Ninamar makes a rectangular coir rug that easily traps dirt and moisture. It is weather resistant and measures 29.5-by-17.5 inches.

First Concept Welcome Border Coir Mat

This 18-by-30-inch rug comes in a natural color with a geometric pattern. The company recommends that shoppers also purchase a non-skid pad and place the rug away from intense sunlight and consistent wet weather.

Novogratz Aloha Collection Count Your Blessings Doormat

This Novogratz rug by Momeni Rugs Store comes in multiple colors with various different sizes and designs. The coir rectangular sized rug is hand woven and has a pile height that’s just over 1/2 inch tall.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

