Which framed wall art is best?

Every mature, interior decorating scheme needs good wall art. But you don’t want your living room or bedroom to look like a college dorm room. A frame is a great way to add a touch of class to your favorite painting, print, photograph or poster. If you’re looking to decorate your home, you can’t go wrong with Signford Framed Canvas Wall Art. But depending on your tastes and design scheme, there are other great framed options out there for you to discover.

What to know before you buy framed wall art

Why use a frame?

Frames aren’t just about looking sophisticated to houseguests. They’re also important for protecting the art in them. With a glass surface and reinforced backing, frames help keep moisture and other environmental hazards — from smoke to grubby fingers — away from your precious art.

How to install framed art

Gone are the days of taping or puttying your favorite band poster to the wall above your bed. If you’re installing framed art, you will want nails or anchors, a hammer, a stud finder, a laser level and a ruler. These tools will help you not only securely affix your art to the wall, but also keep it straight at eye level (center your art about 57 inches from the floor). Make sure if you’re not nailing into a stud, that you use an anchor, as frames can be heavy and stress the drywall plaster or even fall right off from a thud or an earthquake.

Matching your art to your interior design scheme

What kind of framed art you choose should complement your interior’s decor.

Minimalist : Abstract and expressionist works look great to tastefully add flare to a subdued interior.

: Abstract and expressionist works look great to tastefully add flare to a subdued interior. Modern : Color blocks and graphic prints give that urban intellectual vibe popularized in the 20th century. Minimal photographs and posters of icons also work well here.

: Color blocks and graphic prints give that urban intellectual vibe popularized in the 20th century. Minimal photographs and posters of icons also work well here. Bohemian : Funky patterns, hippy aesthetics and colorful photographs really mesh well with the chic clutter aesthetic of boho.

: Funky patterns, hippy aesthetics and colorful photographs really mesh well with the chic clutter aesthetic of boho. Classical: Landscape paintings or portraits and dynamically lit photographs help harken back to the long history of Western interior styles with a touch of luxury.

Landscape paintings or portraits and dynamically lit photographs help harken back to the long history of Western interior styles with a touch of luxury. Beach house : Think boats, seascapes and coastal towns.

: Think boats, seascapes and coastal towns. Rustic: Photographs and paintings that celebrate craft or nature help to nestle the interior of your home into the countryside as though it were a villa in Tuscany.

Photographs and paintings that celebrate craft or nature help to nestle the interior of your home into the countryside as though it were a villa in Tuscany. Americana: From a Norman Rockwell reproduction to a tattered American flag, images and cultural references to small-town living and the post-war period offer heaps of nostalgia.

What to look for in quality framed wall art

Type of frame

Just like what your art depicts, the type of frame you surround it with can say a lot about you and the aesthetic you’re hoping to achieve in your home.

Gold: A gold-plated frame gives off a sense of opulence. Ornate frames pair perfectly with paintings and high-art photographs in classical design schemes, or even the over-the-top bohemian interior. Flat gold frames are best for minimalist decors that want brief visual moments of luxury.

A gold-plated frame gives off a sense of opulence. Ornate frames pair perfectly with paintings and high-art photographs in classical design schemes, or even the over-the-top bohemian interior. Flat gold frames are best for minimalist decors that want brief visual moments of luxury. Black : A square black frame is the modern go-to for any art. Just about everything looks good with a black frame around it as it draws the eye immediately to the work. These go best in modern, minimalist, mid-century modern and art deco design schemes.

: A square black frame is the modern go-to for any art. Just about everything looks good with a black frame around it as it draws the eye immediately to the work. These go best in modern, minimalist, mid-century modern and art deco design schemes. Wooden: A wooden frame is a calming presence in the home. These look best in mid-century modern, beach house and arts-and-crafts style interiors. When purchasing a wooden frame for your art, think about the grain and species so you choose the right color for your home and art.

A wooden frame is a calming presence in the home. These look best in mid-century modern, beach house and arts-and-crafts style interiors. When purchasing a wooden frame for your art, think about the grain and species so you choose the right color for your home and art. Colored: Colored frames at first can seem gauche, but a tastefully paired colored frame can add that pop to a minimal room. These work best when the art isn’t competing with the frame’s color for attention.

Mounting points

Frames can mount onto your walls in a few ways.

Many framed works available on the market have a small bracket on the cardboard backing of the frame. This is a single attachment point that you’ll have to line up and balance on a single nail.

Other frames, especially heavier ones, use D-rings. These little hooks are drilled into the frame and allow you to hang the photograph or painting level on two nails in the wall.

Smaller frames can also use wire. This runs slack across the back from edge to edge. Wire allows you to adjust the frame on a single point in the wall so that it lies level. Make sure you account for that slack when measuring the height you want to hang your frame at.

How much you can expect to spend on framed wall art

Printing can be expensive, but it’s certainly cheaper than an authentic original. That said, depending on the size and quality of your art and frame, you’re going to spend anywhere between $50-$150 for smaller works (both individual and sets) and upward of $250 for large, high-resolution prints.

Framed wall art FAQ

What if I want to swap out the art?

A. Not all pre-framed art is interchangeable. Some are sealed with a glued-on paper backing that you’ll need to cut off to access the work. This can damage the frame or just be a plain hassle, so be sure to read the product description before purchasing to see if you’ll be able to rotate your wall art.

How do I protect my prints from damage?

A. Make sure that your frame has glass, or purchase a thin sheet of your own if it does not come with a protective layer. Glass is crucial to preventing sun fading, as well as environmental damage from smoke or moisture.

What’s the best framed wall art to buy?

Top framed wall art

Signford Framed Canvas Wall Art

What you need to know: This sophisticated, minimalist print goes with a number of interior design themes.

What you’ll love: The print is simple, but references much of the great modern art of the 20th century. Its palette is not too loud, so it pairs well with a variety of color schemes. The black frame is about 2 inches deep for an impactful, sculptural place on your wall. Together with the print, the ensemble is 24 by 36 inches and comes with tools and mounting hardware.

What you should consider: Some users felt that the frame’s construction was a little shoddy when they tried to alter it themselves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top framed wall art for the money

Martha Stewart Rustic Grey Framed Landscape Painting Gallery

What you need to know: This solemn series of landscapes is perfect for starting or solidifying a consistent design scheme in your home.

What you’ll love: Five lovely watercolor painting prints of various small sizes depict misty seascapes. Perfect for the beach house or rustic interior, the prints are mounted on canvas and recessed into gray wooden frames for that substantial look. The smallest print and frame is about 19 by 15 inches and the largest measures in at about 16 by 36 inches. With so much variety, you’ll be able to place them in unique areas around your furniture to send the eye on a journey about the room.

What you should consider: These use a couple of different mounting styles, so installation will require more tools and patience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Decor Arts Impression Sunrise, Claude Monet

What you need to know: This gorgeous reproduction of Claude Monet’s Impression, Sunrise (1874) painting will make any classic, boho or rustic home feel like a European getaway.

What you’ll love: Printed with giclee technology, the ink is archival and vibrant to prevent deterioration. The impressionistic painting is surrounded by an elaborate and ornate gold frame available in three sizes: 20 by 16 inches, 24 by 20 inches and 30 by 24 inches. While there is no glass cover, the print is coated with semi-gloss acrylic for the same protective effect.

What you should consider: Some felt the colors weren’t as close to the original painting as they should be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

