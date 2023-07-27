The best Wayfair decor deals for college-bound students

Heading off to college after high school can be stressful and even scary. In addition to being prepared for classes with the right accessories, books and tools, any college-bound student needs to ensure their dorm room is well furnished.

Wayfair is running sales on plenty of excellent items for college-bound students. You may want to shop for a mattress, a dresser for keeping their clothes and a desk for doing homework. You can also add a few other things to the mix to make your child’s dorm room more cozy.

Getting ready to move in

It depends on the college your kid is attending and what kind of accommodations the school offers, but there are several essentials you can consider getting for your kid to furnish their dorm room and ensure they’re good to go once school starts. If your kid’s dorm room isn’t furnished, they’ll have to provide their own bed, shelves and desk. A few other things worth considering are nightstands, dressers, TV stands and even decorations to make it can add a cozy touch.

Best Wayfair decor deals

Steelside Avera 47.2-Inch L-Shaped Corner Desk

This clean-lined executive desk is made from engineered wood with a natural finish and has a sturdy metal base. The L shape makes it perfect for a dorm room corner, and the workspace can accommodate a laptop, lamp and accessories. Plus, it has two shelves for keeping books, papers and more.

Mercury Row Roybal TV Stand

This stand has a contemporary style and can accommodate TVs as large as 70 inches wide. The frame is made from sturdy, engineered wood, and the open cubbies are perfect for keeping media players, cable boxes, speakers and gaming consoles. Plus, there is a storage cabinet on either side.

Birch Lane Carney Coffee Table

Tempered glass and a metal frame are an excellent combination for a modern-looking coffee table. This table measures 19 by 48 inches and is sturdy enough to hold potted plants, picture frames and electronics. It’s scratch-resistant and stain-resistant, and the lower shelf is great for keeping decorations, games and other accessories.

Kelly Clarkson Home Ayden Five-Drawer 38-Inch W Solid Wood Chest

Although this dresser is expensive, its high-quality solid wood construction guarantees your kid will use it for years after they’ve left college. It has a tall and slim silhouette, so it doesn’t take up much space, and it has a white hue finish and contrasting chestnut on top for a vintage look.

Flash Furniture Four-Drawer Vertical Storage Dresser

If your kid only needs something basic and space-saving to keep their clothes and other stuff, this vertical storage dresser is what you’ll want to get them. It has a wooden top that lets you use it as a nightstand, and the easy-pull drawers have a simple but charming nonwoven fabric design.

Nicole Curtis Oriental Light Area Rug

This rug is made from a blend of chenille and cotton for a plush, premium feel and has an elegant design with a Persian floral print throughout. The distressed finish adds a vintage look, and the lightweight design makes it suitable for dorm rooms, bedrooms or home-office spaces.

Kelly Clarkson Home Indigo Botanical I 3-Piece Canvas Print

Although not essential, decorating your kid’s dorm room walls can create a cozy ambiance. You can keep things cheap but stylish with this canvas print featuring a charming floral touch with excellent cohesion across all three pieces. Plus, they’re ready to hang right out of the box.

Zipcode Design Beckville Solid Nightstand

This nightstand has a sturdy frame made from a blend of solid and engineered wood and a light oak finish contrasting the copper handles. The frame’s foundation is built on block feet, and the shelves smoothly glide in and out to reveal storage space.

Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Pocket Spring Mattress

This pocket spring mattress offers low-motion transfer and has layers of memory foam for medium firmness and superior breathability. Moisture-wicking properties help you stay cool at night, and the individually wrapped pocket coil springs offer increased durability. Plus, it’s suitable for any sleeping position.

Andover Mills Rushville Wood Nightstand

A three-drawer nightstand is perfect for smaller dorm rooms and keeping books, chargers, glasses, small electronics, stationery supplies and more. The drawers have round handles, and the 18.5-inch surface area can accommodate a plant, table lamp or several accent pieces. Plus, it arrives fully assembled and comes in eight colors.

Mercury Row Ahart Coffee Table

This coffee table has a two-tone finish and an X-shaped base for a modern look. It’s perfect for keeping drinks nearby or playing board games. The neutral colors allow it to blend in with the rest of the décor in any room, and the rectangular surface can support up to 125 pounds.

Andover Mills Hansley Upholstered Barrel Chair

Comfort is important for any student to focus, making this barrel chair an excellent buy for those late-night study sessions. The sleek silhouette offers a modern look suitable for any dorm, and its upholstery is foam-filled polyester blend fabric available in 27 colors. The cushion is removable for easy cleaning.

