Top Stories
Mercer County BOE meets to discuss school plan and masks
Jarret Doege and the West Virginia boys
Raleigh County Teachers Head Back to School
Fossil remains of ‘fearsome beast’ discovered in Australia: ‘Closest thing we have to real life dragon’
‘It’s a tumultuous time’: Political figures react to Cuomo resignation
Some Strong or Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night
Does it always rain at the State Fair?
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday, Wet Week Ahead
Some severe storms arrive on Tuesday, quiet Monday night.
Dry for Monday, Scattered Showers Possible the Rest of the Week
Seager, Muncy HR, Dodgers end Phillies’ 8-game win streak
Rays rally past Red Sox 8-4, extend lead in AL East
Sharife Cooper’s late 3 lifts Hawks to 84-83 win over Pacers
LEADING OFF: Betts has ailing hip, Mattingly nears return
In rough Olympics, viewers perked up a bit in second week
Russell Westbrook eager to help LeBron in Lakers homecoming
Lighting
Best smart light bulbs
StormTracker 59
Safety protocols announced for State Fair of West Virginia
Beckley man wins first truck for the final round of the WV vaccine lottery
Some Strong or Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night
Beckley man sentenced in Fayette County to five years in prison for felony charge
National tests of Wireless Emergency Alerts set for August
West Virginia parents protest face masks in schools outside state capitol building
Standing up and speaking out: how one group is making their voice heard in Fayette County
Raleigh County Teachers Head Back to School
Pharmacist explains differences between Pfizer and Moderna vaccine
