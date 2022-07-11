CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission’s Transportation officers are participating in a project this week called Safe Driver Week, which started July 10, 2022, and will be going on until July 16, 2022.

This program, created by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in 2007, has increased patrols across the state of West Virginia this week with the goal of reducing accidents, injuries, and deaths involving large trucks, buses, and passenger vehicles, usually due to unsafe driving behaviors and habits, which can easily be addressed.

This week Public Service Commission officers are joining law enforcement agencies across North America, which will also be including Canada and Mexico. They will be addressing driving issues such as, speeding, with secondary driving issues such as distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt, following too closely, improper lane change, reckless and aggressive driving, failure to obey traffic control devices, and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This year, speeding is the primary focus of negative driver habits because it has been the main issue for the cause of approximately more than a quarter of vehicle crashes since 2008. Speeding is usually the main issue for death while driving.

“The PSC’s officers stop unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers on our state’s highways every day. They are tireless in their efforts to keep our roads safe, and we are proud to work with other officers throughout West Virginia and all of North America to again take part in Safe Driver Week.” Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane

For more additional information on Operation Safe Driver, you can visit the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance website at http://www.cvsa.org/.