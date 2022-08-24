Which Eureka vacuum is best?

It’s surprising how few pieces of cleaning equipment you need to keep your home looking spick-and-span. One of those pieces is a good vacuum. Shopping for a good vacuum can be more complicated than it seems considering all the types of vacuums that exist and all the variables you need to decide between on top of that.

The best Eureka vacuum is the Eureka PowerSpeed UIpright Vacuum Cleaner. It works on most floor types and includes several helpful accessories for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

What to know before you buy a Eureka vacuum

Eureka vacuum cleaner types

Eureka makes four types of vacuums.

Upright vacuums are the traditional type of vacuum. They come with the widest range of possible features and abilities, so there’s almost always a model that meets your specific needs.

vacuums are the traditional type of vacuum. They come with the widest range of possible features and abilities, so there’s almost always a model that meets your specific needs. Stick vacuums are like uprights, only they’re extremely thin. They also tend to have weaker suction and smaller dust bins. However, they’re more maneuverable and some are even cordless.

vacuums are like uprights, only they’re extremely thin. They also tend to have weaker suction and smaller dust bins. However, they’re more maneuverable and some are even cordless. Canister vacuums use a small tank connected via a hose to a brush head. These are the most versatile, especially if they come with several accessories. However, the larger the canister the harder it is to drag around.

vacuums use a small tank connected via a hose to a brush head. These are the most versatile, especially if they come with several accessories. However, the larger the canister the harder it is to drag around. Robot vacuums are small vacuuming disks that roam your home, cleaning as they go. These aren’t a replacement for standard vacuums, but they can keep your home fresher in between major cleanings.

Corded vs. cordless

Corded and cordless Eureka vacuums each have pros and cons.

Corded: Almost all Eureka vacuums are corded as corded models have more power and stronger suction. However, they’re also the bulkiest and heaviest.

Almost all Eureka vacuums are corded as corded models have more power and stronger suction. However, they’re also the bulkiest and heaviest. Cordless: Cordless vacuums may be weaker, but their light weight and smaller sizes make them much easier to use and store. However, they tend to have smaller dust bins so they need to be emptied mid-clean more often.

What’s included

Eureka vacuums often come with more than just a vacuum. The most common inclusions are brush heads with special designs for tackling specific jobs, such as a long thin one for cleaning between couch cushions and one with stiff bristles for dusting.

What to look for in a quality Eureka vacuum

Weight

You have to carry and push a Eureka vacuum around, so it’s important to get one that isn’t too heavy for you. Some Eureka vacuums can be as heavy as nearly 15 pounds while the lightest weigh around 7 pounds.

Retractable cord

Having to wrap up your power cord after vacuuming isn’t difficult, but it is time-consuming. It’s also possible to get the cord tangled up. That’s why some Eureka vacuums have retractable cords; just unplug it, give it a tug and watch it slither back inside the vacuum’s body.

Noise

High noise levels are unavoidable in vacuums, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t quieter ones available. The quietest tend to get no lower than 60 decibels, which is about as loud as a conversation, while the average vacuum generates about 70 decibels, which is about as loud as a busy street.

How much you can expect to spend on a Eureka vacuum

They can cost as little as $30 to as much as $250. Most cost less than $100 with higher-end models usually costing $150-$200. Only the most advanced Eureka vacuums cost $250.

Eureka vacuum FAQ

What kinds of flooring are Eureka vacuums compatible with?

A. Eureka vacuums can clean any type of floor depending on the vacuum. Most models can clean hard floors and low pile carpeting. More advanced models may be able to clean hard floors up to shag carpets. Basic models may only be able to handle one floor type.

Does how you move a vacuum affect how well it cleans?

A. Actually, yes. The key to successful vacuuming lies in approaching the same spot from every direction. This means moving up and down then left and right. By moving in all directions, you shake up the grime that’s settled into the floor that otherwise wouldn’t be loose enough to be sucked up.

What’s the best Eureka vacuum to buy?

Top Eureka vacuum

Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This is an excellent all-around vacuum for any home.

What you’ll love: You can choose between five vacuuming heights so it’s just as effective on hardwood floors as it is on thick shag carpet. A detachable handle and three brush head accessories for it let you clean anything, anywhere. It comes in black, blue and purple.

What you should consider: Some consumers wished the detachable handle’s hose were longer. Others noted the plastic construction is easy to break if something hard hits it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Eureka vacuum for the money

Eureka WhirlWind Canister Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This is perfect for spot cleaning and for cleaning cumbersome areas such as staircases.

What you’ll love: It has three surface settings: carpet, upholstery and hard floor. It weighs 8 pounds so it’s easy to move around. The power cord automatically retracts so there’s no tiresome winding when you’re done. The dust container holds up to 2.5 liters.

What you should consider: It requires cleaning from time to time and the process can be difficult for some. A few customers wished the power cord were longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eureka RapidClean Pro Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: Never worry about power cords again with this cordless vacuum.

What you’ll love: The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 40 minutes on a full charge. It can clean hard flooring and low pile carpeting. The hinge can lay completely flat for vacuuming underneath furniture and it has LED headlights to make seeing underneath that much easier.

What you should consider: It’s top heavy, which can make it unwieldy to use. The battery doesn’t detach from the vacuum for charging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.