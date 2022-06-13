Are robots the future of household chores?

Technology seems to leap, then creep towards the future in a never-ending cycle of progress. An innovator makes a broad jump forward, and then we wait for the rest of society to catch up before advancing again. Since its inception, Dyson has been one of the innovative companies making great strides, with the Dyson vacuum, for instance, revolutionizing the industry.

Recently, the company revealed it has been working on a secret project involving robotics. The thought of these advancements allowing us never to have to clean again is thrilling.

The dawn of Dyson

In 1978, James Dyson became frustrated with the ever-diminishing performance of his vacuum cleaner. To learn what was causing the problem, he disassembled it and discovered a porous bag was clogged with dust, reducing airflow and diminishing suction. In effect, the more he cleaned, the less effective the vacuum would be.

To tackle the problem, the out-of-the-box thinker employed the same technology that he had recently used to separate paint particles from the air by using centrifugal force. After five years and over 5,000 prototypes, he successfully invented the first bagless vacuum cleaner.

What is Dyson’s robotic program?

Two decades ago, Dyson hired its first roboticist. Since the end of 2021, the company has been refitting an aircraft hangar at Hullavington Airfield, a Royal Air Force station located near Chippenham, Wiltshire, England. The purpose of this overhaul is to make room for 250 roboticists, part of Dyson’s investment in the future.

Over the next five years, the company plans to hire an additional 700 individuals in the robotic field. The goal is to create the UK’s largest, most advanced robotics center so Dyson can usher in-home robotic cleaners by the end of the decade. The company’s current focus is on creating home robots that can go above and beyond simple floor care. Dyson wants to design and build machines that are more intelligent, adaptable, and physically capable than anything we’ve experienced to date.

According to a statement on the company’s website from Chief Engineer Jake Dyson, “This is a ‘big bet’ on future robotic technology that will drive research across the whole of Dyson, in areas including mechanical engineering, vision systems, machine learning and energy storage. We need the very best people in the world to come and join us now.”

Teams that Dyson has assembled to bring household robots to life

To make sure the company creates the most advanced robot products possible, Dyson has assembled six teams and given them each specific task to help move the company into the future.

Research team

This is where it all starts. These members strive to tackle the real-world problems of creating intelligent, autonomous products. According to Dyson, this team of experts develops robot prototypes that “turn theory into practice in areas such as perception, manipulation, and robot learning.”

Intelligent machines team

This group of individuals has the challenging task of working in and exploring robotics behavioral development and adding intelligence to Dyson’s appliances. It includes a wide range of experts, from algorithm engineers to software architects.

Connectivity team

The connectivity team advances the capabilities of the Dyson app. The members work to simplify and enhance the user’s experience with intelligent sensing devices and network-based robotics.

Electronics hardware team

This impressive team already has over 350 members. They are some of the world’s best scientists, technicians and electronics engineers. These ambitious innovators aim to develop electronic solutions in Dyson’s seven global research, design and development facilities.

Machine learning team

This team bridges the gap between the user and the machine. Employing anonymous data collected from the company’s connected devices, these people combine machine learning and AI techniques with user behavior to search for solutions to seemingly impossible problems.

Embedded software team

The embedded software team develops the software for Dyson’s machines. The gifted individuals use SAFe, a set of organizational and workflow patterns, to achieve reliable software solutions

What type of household chores can Dyson robots perform?

While it is impossible to know Dyson’s plans for specific devices, the company has released a video that reveals a few sneak peeks of machines in development. This makes it possible to speculate what the innovators might be considering.

The machine most frequently featured in the video clip was a robotic arm. This arm was seen performing various tasks that included picking up toys, setting the kitchen table, putting away dishes, moving items around in a pantry environment and more. The arm could also be glimpsed shaking containers and pouring, which hints that it may be intelligent enough to prepare meals.

Other parts of the video revealed that Dyson is working on technology that maps out a floor plan and creates a 3D model of every part of your house, so it knows what and where to clean. The technology also allows Dyson’s machines to learn the difference between people and objects.

Although Dyson's goal of producing robotic household cleaning assistants is still eight years away, you can purchase several high-end vacuums right now.

Dyson Outsize and Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

This is Dyson’s largest, most intelligent cordless vacuum. It has laser illumination and a longer runtime. It comes with attachments that let you deep clean your entire home. The dust bin is 150% larger than previous models.

Sold by Home Depot

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The V11 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and fade-free battery power. The LED screen displays what mode you are in and lets you quickly switch between Eco, Auto, and Boost, while a Dynamic Load Sensor automatically switches to adapt to the floor type.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

This model easily transforms into a handheld vacuum so you can clean the stairs, the sofa or your car. There are three suction modes, a 60-minute runtime and the unit comes with a two-year limited warranty for parts and labor.

Sold by Home Depot

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

While still a powerful model, the V8 only offers up to 40 minutes of runtime. It has a HEPA filter and comes with several attachments, a charger and a docking station. The hygienic dirt ejector empties dust in a single action for convenience.

Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 has the most suction power in the company’s upright line. It is specially designed for pet owners and features a self-adjusting head that automatically adapts to the floor type. The whole-machine filtration ensures all allergens remain trapped in the vacuum.

Sold by Home Depot

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This model has a slim, lightweight design that makes it easy to maneuver. The wand and hose release in one motion for above-floor cleaning. Also, your purchase includes a five-year limited warranty.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner

If budget is your primary concern, the Slim Ball Animal upright vacuum is an excellent value. It is engineered to handle the toughest tasks but priced more affordably than Dyson’s other models. It is a corded vacuum certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Sold by Home Depot

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

