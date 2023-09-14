Snag these popular Le Creuset favorites now

When fall comes and the air outside starts to have that crisp feeling, is there anything better than going into the kitchen and whipping up something warm, cozy and spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and other fall flavors?

If you agree, then this is the sale for you — some of Le Creuset’s most popular fall bakeware is deeply discounted on the brand’s website right now. Just in time for apple- and pumpkin-flavored goodies.

7 Le Creuset fall baking favorites to grab while they’re on sale

Heritage Deep Covered Rectangular Baker

This deep stoneware baker has a domed lid to increase its generous capacity even more. It also makes it ideal for capturing steam when baking rustic bread loaves. This versatile pan can also marinate and roast meats, cook casseroles, store leftovers and more.

Enameled Cast Iron Apple Baker

The right size for tarte tatins, pies and other desserts, this charming dish brings fall to your table with its fairytale-inspired apple design. It’s also durable, easy to clean, lightweight, dishwasher-safe and can be used on your stovetop or the oven at temperatures up to 500 degrees.

Heritage Pie Dish

This pretty pie dish features a classic scalloped edge that will help shape your crusts and look picture-perfect at the center of your fall table. There are 15 colors to choose from, all in Le Creuset’s premium enameled stoneware that resists staining, scratching and chipping, even when you use metal utensils, and cleans quickly and easily.

Halloween Cakelet Pan

This fun Halloween-themed pan turns out individual-sized cakelets in spooky shapes: bats, pumpkins and ghosts. You can make them sweet or savory. The dark-colored pan will ensure they don’t overbrown, while the nonstick surface will help them pop right out when they’re done baking. Heat-resistant silicone grips make this pan easy to grab, even straight from the oven.

Classic 3-Piece Oval Baking Dish Set

Get your kitchen ready to do it all this fall with this classic three-piece set. It includes three timeless Le Creuset favorites: one 14-inch dish, one 11-inch dish and one 9-inch dish. All three are made from nonporous, nonreactive glazed stoneware that’s scratch- and stain-resistant. With this set, you can whip up a three-course meal, an entree with a pair of sides, a trio of casseroles or dips, or whatever your fall table needs.

Heritage 2-Piece Square Baking Dish Set

Le Creuset’s Heritage Baking Dishes are legendary. So many of us grew up in a home that had a set of these in the kitchen. They’re true heirloom pieces that can be passed down through generations. Now’s your chance to snag a new set at a great price. This set of two includes one 5-inch dish and one 8-inch dish — the perfect set for an entree and a side dish.

Baking Accessories 13-Piece Set

Get ready to bake to your heart’s content this fall. This 13-piece set contains everything you need to whip up fall treats: a 12-cup muffin pan, a set of three mixing bowls with lids, a set of four measuring cups and a set of five measuring spoons.

