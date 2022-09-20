Comparing Mr. Coffee to Bonavita coffee makers

Many people get through their days with the help of coffee, hoping for a kick in the pants from the caffeine and a rich, earthy flavor from the beans. Whether they drink it first thing in the morning or last thing at night, coffee drinkers crave a quality cup to get them through the day.

Mr. Coffee and Bonavita both offer automatic drip coffee makers that let you brew multiple cups at once in programmable and non-programmable models. Programmable models offer time-delayed brewing and warming settings for added convenience.

The main difference between the two brands is that Bonavita offers a more polished design in a select line of prosumer products, while Mr. Coffee creates high-value products with a wide appeal.

About Mr. Coffee coffee makers

Mr. Coffee is a long-standing brand of coffee products, established in the US in 1970 and still popular today. Mr. Coffee offers a wide array of automatic brewers, single-serve brewers, espresso machines and accessories.

Mr. Coffee programmable coffee makers claim to make brewers that can serve anywhere from a large crowd to a single cup. Their equipment is built to be easy for anyone to use, durable for regular coffee drinkers and affordable for families.

Prices range from $50-$300, depending on the machine’s capacity, the number of settings and whether it’s a combination machine that can also brew espresso and froth milk.

Mr. Coffee coffee maker pros

Overall, Mr. Coffee products are sold at approachable prices for most households, making them a high-value offering for budget-conscious shoppers.

With wide distribution and a long history, it’s easy to find Mr. Coffee coffee machines, either online or in a store.

The brand has a slightly larger range of coffee makers, including multi-functional machines that brew coffee and espresso. The added choices may be helpful for households who like options.

The brand appeals to everyday coffee drinkers looking for a reliable and easy-to-use appliance. Its products are intuitive, even for beginners.

Mr. Coffee coffee makers include a water filtration disc, which sits between the dripper and paper filter. Coffee brewers agree that improving the quality of water you use improves the taste of the final coffee.

Mr. Coffee coffee maker cons

With more options to choose from, it can be less straightforward to narrow down the selection. The best method is to consider what features are deal-breakers for you and choose the coffee machine with only the settings you need.

As these coffee makers are made for everyone, they are not comparable with high-end espresso or coffee machines available at higher price points. Mr. Coffee coffee makers may not be the right choice for coffee connoisseurs who seek out the best in the market.

Some consumers noticed the viewing windows for the water reservoirs are not as helpful since you cannot clearly see the water level in the tank. This makes it more difficult to brew smaller amounts of coffee accurately.

Best Mr. Coffee coffee makers

Mr. Coffee 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

This comprehensive coffee maker with a 14-cup capacity and reusable filter is ideal for larger households and regular coffee drinkers. It’s programmable with a warming timer, auto cleaning cycle, an auto-pause function and time delay brewing.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Dishwashable Design

For a great value coffee maker, this dishwasher-safe option features a larger filter basket than other 12-cup models. A water filtration system helps produce better-tasting coffee, and programmable features help you brew exactly when you want.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Coffee Optimal Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker

The metal carafe in this model ensures the coffee stays evenly heated, nestling perfectly into the sophisticated design. A self-cleaning feature and temperature-specific brewing make this coffee maker an attractive option for coffee lovers looking to brew a consistent, quality cup.

Sold by Amazon

About Bonavita coffee makers

Bonavita was established in 2011 and offers a smaller line of specialty coffee hardware, such as automatic drip brewers, pots and kettles. Its products quickly became staples with baristas and enthusiastic home brewers.

The brand excels at crafting drip coffee machines that are minimal and user-friendly for a discerning prosumer audience.

Prices range from $149-$189, depending on the capacity and features.

Bonavita coffee maker pros

Though these are consumer-grade coffee makers, the design adds a professional look that stands out in any kitchen. They come in variations of stainless steel and black, with the Metropolitan 8-Cup One-Touch Coffee Brewer veering from the pack as the only option with a glass carafe. They cater to an audience looking for a modern and sleek appliance.

Its coffee makers brew a well-rounded cup of coffee. It won’t brew as light as more high-end models but won’t over-extract the grounds for a dark, bitter cup like cheaper options.

Bonavita products come with a one-year warranty, which covers full replacement when an item breaks and replacement parts when available.

The brand prides itself on making user-friendly products. All of their brewers are one-touch automatic drip machines. Using a specialty machine can be as simple as hitting a button.

Bonavita coffee maker cons

Some customers have noticed a few imperfections. These include a drippy shower head in some of their products, meaning coffee continues to drip from beneath the filter, pooling below when you remove the pot. Though, as long as you can wait a few minutes for the coffee to finish brewing before pouring it, this won’t be an issue.

Others have noted an awkward design/layout of the filter basket in the 8-Cup Connoisseur. However, the design elements also set Bonavita apart from its competitors and attract life-long customers, so it certainly doesn’t stop those who want quality coffee at home.

Bonavita only offers coffee makers in 5-cup and 8-cup capacities. Competitors offer options as small as single-serve machines all the way up to 12-cup coffee makers.

Price points for Bonavita coffee machines are higher than other simple drip coffee makers available on the market and may not suit every household’s budget.

Best Bonavita coffee makers

Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup One-Touch Coffee Brewer

This model is a cult favorite for many reasons. Coffee enthusiasts appreciate the well-designed showerhead to achieve an even extraction. The water heater is quick and precise, brewing coffee in just six minutes. The one-touch system and ready indicator make it easy for both beginners and experts to use.

Sold by Amazon

Bonavita Metropolitan 8-Cup One-Touch Coffee Brewer

For a sleeker look, the Metropolitan adds a classic glass carafe to a clean design. It lets you monitor the brewing process and easily know when it’s time to brew another batch. The nonstick, lower-watt warming plate makes for less mess to clean up.

Sold by Amazon

Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer

This 5-cup model is the perfect option for coffee lovers who prefer to brew their coffee in smaller batches. Their classic one-touch automatic drip system can brew as quickly as six minutes and keep the pot warm with a thermal carafe.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Mr. Coffee or Bonavita coffee maker?

If the quality of your coffee and aesthetics are most important to you, a Bonavita coffee maker is what will work best for you. Bonavita focuses on creating a quality prosumer coffee maker that looks and feels professional while still being easy to operate.

However, for the value, your best option is to go for one of Mr. Coffee’s programmable coffee makers. They offer all the same features of mid-range coffee machines and brew reliable coffee quickly and quietly.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.