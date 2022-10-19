If you’re baking your casserole in a toaster oven, don’t use a casserole dish with large handles; the dish likely won’t fit.

What do you need to make sweet potato casserole?

It may seem far away, but Thanksgiving is approaching fast. If itâ€™s your first time making the classic Thanksgiving dishes or youâ€™ve found yourself on a sign-up sheet for bringing a side, you might be sweating.

Donâ€™t. Aside from the turkey, most Thanksgiving foods arenâ€™t too difficult to make.

Take sweet potato casserole, for example. This dish doesnâ€™t require much equipment or many ingredients, yet is among the sweetest and most-loved dishes come turkey day. Itâ€™s also easy to personalize by using different toppings.

What to know before you make sweet potato casserole

Equipment

Sweet potato casserole doesnâ€™t require much, but youâ€™ll still dirty a few things.

Oven: Sweet potato casserole is baked, so you need a standard oven or a large toaster oven.

Main ingredients

The main ingredients used to make the body of the casserole are:

Sweet potatoes: Roughly one large sweet potato, when combined with the other main ingredients, is enough to make two servings of casserole. Three or four large sweet potatoes are recommended to fill a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish.

Toppings

Whatâ€™s used to top a sweet potato casserole is what sets one recipe apart from the next. Everything on this list is optional and only a taste of the possibilities. You do need to top it with something, though, as excluding a topping is like excluding eggs â€” the result is just fancy mashed sweet potatoes.

Marshmallows: Despite the general oddity of topping sweet potato casserole with roasted marshmallows, they remain the most traditional topping. This is because one of the original recipes for the dish, in the early 1900s, came from a marshmallow company that hired a cooking magazine writer to develop recipes using its marshmallows.

What to buy to make sweet potato casserole

Cuisinart TOB-260N1 Chefâ€™s Convection Toaster Oven

This toaster oven fits a standard 9-by-13-inch casserole dish, has 1,800 watts of power and a digital control panel that makes cooking a breeze. It includes several accessories, such as a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.

Sold by Amazon

Koov 9-By-13-Inch Casserole Dish

This dish is ceramic, making it safe for use in any high- or low-temperature cooking. It comes in light blue, pink and red.

Sold by Amazon

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

This set includes everything you need to make sweet potato casserole and more: an 8- and 10-inch frying pan, a 1- and 2-quart saucepan with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with lid and a 7-quart stock pot with lid.

Sold by Amazon

Cook With Color Plastic Mixing Bowls With Lids

This set comes with six bowls â€” sizes are 1.28-, 2.96-, 5.48-, 8.88-, 14.76- and 23.2-cup â€” with matching lids in plastic so they can be used in the microwave. It comes in 29 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Control Kitchen Measuring Cups and Spoons 13-Piece Set

This set includes a 1/8-, 1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2- and 1-cup scoop, a 1/4-, 1/2- and 1-teaspoon scoop, a 1/2- and 1-tablespoon scoop and a 1.5-, 2.5- and 4-cup glass.

Sold by Amazon

GrandMesser 8-Inch Chefâ€™s Knife

This knife has a comfortable grip and comes at a great price. It should chop sweet potatoes up with ease, but go slow if using it to peel.

Sold by Amazon

KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher

You can buy this masher alone or with a variety of extras, such as a slotted spoon or a whisk. It comes in shiny or matte versions of black, turquoise and red.

Sold by Amazon and Kohlâ€™s

