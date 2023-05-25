Buying houseplants on a budget

Buying lots of houseplants to create an “indoor jungle” is a social media trend that seems here to stay. With all the touted air-purifying, stress-reducing goodness of plants, owning some not only beautifies your space, but can be beneficial to your health.

Some people find that once they start buying plants, it’s hard to stop: One plant becomes two, which soon becomes four, which can quickly turn into an indoor greenhouse.

Unfortunately, the cost of all those plants can add up. Thankfully, there are a few steps you can take to buy houseplants without emptying your wallet.

Plan for your houseplants

Budget

If you’re on a budget, plan things out before you buy. In particular, decide which kinds of plants you want and where you’d like them to go. By planning, you can make efficient purchases. An excellent way to start is to make a wish list.

Consider plant care

While you’re making your list, do a little research on required care. Depending on the types of plants you choose, care may be more complicated than you’d like.

Choose plants with common features

Once you have a sizable wish list, determine which plants have common features. Buying plants with similar needs makes it easier to care for them. For example, if you notice your list contains many succulents, you’ll learn they can likely all be watered around the same time. Likewise, succulents need similar soil and containers.

If you like a wide array of plants, prioritize them and buy your favorites first. If you have a few plants you’re deciding between, choose plants that are easy to care for.

Choose easy-care plants

Since many plants live so long, they sometimes cost more upfront. However, they’re more likely to grow and less likely to die, saving you time and money. Some notable plants for inexperienced gardeners include air plants, ponytail palms and ZZ plants.

Air plants are relatively small plants that are easy to incorporate into décor. Air plants only require indirect sunlight and occasional water misting.

While ponytail palms may look high-maintenance, they’re easy to take care of. With proper care, these hardy palms can live to be 100 years old.

ZZ plants are notoriously hard to kill. Their water-storing roots make them especially good if you’re prone to forgetting to water.

If you’re looking to bring some color to your home, begonias make a great addition. As long as they have full light, begonias will usually bloom all year and don’t need much water.

Flowering bromeliads are colorful flowers that add a quirky pop to any home.

Pick common varieties of houseplants

By choosing tried-and-true kinds of plants, you can save money while still buying beautiful greenery. If you’re on a tight budget, you can usually find or ask for cuttings of common plants. Snake plants, spider plants and pothos are all popular and easy to propagate.

9GreenBox Red Christmas Cactus Plant

Christmas cactuses selectively bloom, and they require minimal care. They live long enough to be passed down from generation to generation.

Sold by Amazon

Plants for Pets Live Snake Plant

Snake plants are simple to care for and can even survive in dark rooms. They’re also sharable, as you only need a small leaf cutting to propagate.

Sold by Amazon

Plants for Pets Golden Pothos House Plant

Pothos are extremely popular, easy to care for and relatively easy to propagate. All they need is water and indirect sunlight.

Sold by Amazon

Hirt’s Gardens Reverse Variegated Spider Plant

Spider plants are hardy and straightforward to care for and propagate. However, if you live in an area with a temperature of 40 degrees or below, then a heat pack is recommended.

Sold by Amazon

CTS Air Plants Live Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a hardy plant that enjoys being root-bound. While it doesn’t propagate quickly, it’s widespread and useful.

Sold by Amazon

Buy the right soil for your houseplants

Healthy plants start with good soil. Choose soil that has good drainage and suits your plants’ needs. In particular, look for soils that contain a lot of organic matter.

If you know you want to have multiple plants, it’s best to buy soil and containers in bulk. On the other hand, if you only want a few plants, go for quality over quantity.

Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mix

This soil is specifically formulated for indoor plants. It contains coconut coir, which helps the soil to rehydrate.

Sold by Amazon

Miracle-Gro Houseplant Potting Mix

This houseplant soil is specifically formulated to be resistant to bugs and provide nutrients. The ingredients ensure that the soil is less prone to gnats and conducive to grow indoor houseplants.

Sold by Amazon

Enhance the soil of your houseplants

If you already have soil and want to improve it, there are several things you can add. In general, adding organic matter will enhance any soil.

Earthworm castings offer various nutrients and organic matter, making them perfect for supporting any soil type.

Coarse pearlite can be added in small amounts to your soil to improve water regulation. Succulents and other desert plants benefit most from the addition of perlite to the soil.

