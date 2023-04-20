GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With the beautiful weather now here, hummingbirds are more prevalent than ever. Some people even have hummingbird feeders in their front yard.

But with any hummingbird feeders there is a chance of insects that are attracted to the sweet sugary nectar as well. This article will teach you how to keep bee varieties like wasps, yellow jackets, and hornets out of your hummingbird feeder.

Choose the Right Style of Feeder

There are so many types of feeders to choose from, but which one is the right one to choose?

According to homemaking.com, if you want to keep wasps away, choose the circular feeders with small, deep holes on the top of the base. These are perfect for hummingbirds, but wasps will not be able to reach into them so they will most likely fly away.

Yellow vs. Red

When choosing a feeder, you should also pay close attention to the color. Yellow can greatly attract wasps, while red is more attractive to hummingbirds and not so much to wasps and vermin. It is also recommended to not include yellow decorative pieces or yellow flowers as well.

Keep the Feeder Clean

You should always clean your hummingbird feeder on a regular basis. If you clean your feeder regularly, its keeps wasps away, while ensuring that the hummingbirds are eating safe clean nectar. To clean the feeder, it is recommended to scrub it thoroughly using either vinegar or a mild dish soap and water, then rinse well and let it air dry.

Hang in a Shaded Spot

It is a fact that many insects, including wasps, like to feed while being in sun. Try to hang your hummingbird feeder in a shaded area where less vermin are not able to find it or have access to it.

Hang with Fishing Line

Another great tip is to use fishing line to hang your hummingbird feeder. This makes it harder for insects such as ants and wasps to crawl down towards the feeder than compared to a feeder hung on a pole. When using fishing line, look for a sturdy strong branch or leaves for it to hang from.

What to Avoid

Although we try hard to keep insects away from our hummingbird feeders, it is vital to avoid anything that may put the hummingbirds in danger. There is a myth that says to put Vasoline, petroleum jelly, or oil on the pole or outside of the feeder, but this is not a safe alternative and you should never do this. This could cause birds not to fly and can even kill them. Also, you should never put insecticide on your hummingbird feeder as this can be deadly to birds as well.