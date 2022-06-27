Many gardeners get started with just one or two plants, such as herbs or flowers.

The best gifts for every gardener

If you are looking for a gift for a gardener in your life, the possibilities are endless. From gardening gloves to tool organizers, the best gift will depend on the interests and type of gardening that the recipient likes to do.

Consider how much experience they have when selecting a gift. Gardening tools are a great way to make their hobby more enjoyable while working within your gift-giving budget. Gardening decor that expresses their style or your connection with them is always a fun gift.

Choosing a gardening gift

Practicality

Gardening gifts that help in the garden are some of the most popular. These include items like pruners, trowels and garden gloves. Just because they are designed for work doesn’t mean they can’t also be cute. Look for whimsical prints on practical gifts for a combination of fun and function.

Type of gardener

Consider what type of gardener the recipient is when choosing a gift.

New gardeners will appreciate help building their collection of essential tools to make gardening easier.

will appreciate help building their collection of essential tools to make gardening easier. For gardeners doing small space or container gardening , find special pots or tools to help the gardener make the most of their space.

, find special pots or tools to help the gardener make the most of their space. Experienced gardeners may already have tools but need a way to keep them organized and accessible.

Style

With so many styles to choose from, garden decor makes a nice gift for those looking for something more sentimental. Look for something that expresses the interests of the recipient. Decor that is a nod to your connection with them is also a great way to show your appreciation of their garden work.

Best gift for a new gardener

Top gift for a new gardener

G & F Products Women’s Soft Jersey Garden Gloves, Three-Pack

What you need to know: This three-pack is made of soft cotton with grips on the fingers for comfort and function.

What you’ll love: These are affordable and a practical gift for a new gardener. Quality gardening gloves are an essential item for any gardener. The floral patterns make them pretty and fun.

What you should consider: These are made of thin cotton and won’t work for heavier garden and yard work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gift for a new gardener for the money

Pure Garden Eight-Piece Garden Tool and Tote Set

What you need to know: It includes everything a brand new gardener needs to get started, including hand tools, a watering bottle and a caddy to carry them.

What you’ll love: The tools are made of rust-resistant metal. The carrying tote has seven exterior pockets and five interior elastic securing bands, perfect for adding specialty tools as your gardener gains experience.

What you should consider: The carrying straps can wear quickly, especially if you add extra tools or weight to the bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vivosun Heavy Duty Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon

What you need to know: This wagon can support over 175 pounds of plants and garden tools but still folds up for easy storage.

What you’ll love: It is made of waterproof canvas and polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, material that won’t wear or fade. The wheels swivel 360 degrees for easy steering. When you are done, the included storage cover protects the wagon while in storage.

What you should consider: The wheels can’t navigate rough terrain and are better suited for flat, even ground.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gift for an experienced gardener

Top gift for an experienced gardener

Rubbermaid Garage Tool Tower Rack

What you need to know: This tool rack holds up to 40 items, including rakes, hoes and smaller hand tools.

What you’ll love: Included casters make this tool rack easy to move around. The base is wider than the top, so it is ideal for storing larger items, such as shovels, which are a must-have tool for large-scale gardening.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to get to the tools stored near the back.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gift for an experienced gardener for the money

Magid Bella Women’s Pro Rose Garden Glove

What you need to know: Experienced gardeners aren’t afraid to get into the weeds, making a durable set of elbow-length gloves a valuable gift.

What you’ll love: The palms and fingertips are reinforced for extra protection against thorns. They also have a knuckle guard and are made of thick synthetic leather.

What you should consider: They can run small, so use the included sizing chart and consider sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Creative Roots Paint Your Own Stepping Stones

What you need to know: For the gardener who already has it all, a customizable stepping stone kit is a fun activity to do together for a one-of-a-kind piece of garden decor.

What you’ll love: These kits come in 15 designs, including a flower, sun and ladybug. It comes with everything you need, including the pre-cast ceramic stone, acrylic paint and a brush. There are also helpful tips to mix paint for custom colors.

What you should consider: These are novelty stones and not meant to be walked on or support plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best gift for a small space gardener

Top gift for a small space gardener

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light

What you need to know: Additional growing space allows gardeners to grow and harvest up to six herbs right in their kitchen.

What you’ll love: The grow light and hydroponic system provide everything within a 12-inch space. The control panel shows alerts when it is time to add water, apply the included plant nutrient packets and adjust the lights.

What you should consider: This indoor garden is ideal for herbs but won’t work for larger plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gift for a small space gardener for the money

E. Palace Mini Stainless Steel Water Can

What you need to know: Combining function and style, the modern design is sleek enough to leave out as decor in a small gardening space.

What you’ll love: The hand-polished stainless steel resists scratching and weathering. It comes in gold and silver finishes. The placement of the spout at the bottom of the can makes it look striking and also allows for water to flow easier without spills.

What you should consider: The smaller capacity means refilling more often if watering numerous plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Union Rustic Amarelys Three-Piece Ceramic Pot Planter Set

What you need to know: This set of three makes a statement as a grouping while also providing options for placement in a smaller space.

What you’ll love: These durable, ceramic pots with a geometric design look great both on their own and when placed near each other. Each pot has a drainage hole to allow for easy watering. They are also rust- and weather-resistant.

What you should consider: The largest pot has a 12-inch diameter and may be too big for some spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katie Begley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.