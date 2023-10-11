There’s a solar eclipse on Saturday — are you ready?

This Saturday, Oct. 14, a “Ring of Fire” eclipse will be visible across much of the U.S., from Oregon to Texas. Even if you’re not in the eclipse’s direct path, you’ll have a chance to see a partial eclipse — but to view it safely, you’ll need eclipse viewing glasses.

According to NASA, a “Ring of Fire” eclipse occurs once a year when the moon reaches the part of its orbit that’s furthest away from Earth. Because the moon is farther away than it would be during a total solar eclipse, it doesn’t block out the entire sun. Instead, it leaves a bright ring of the sun visible during the eclipse — that’s where the name “Ring of Fire” comes from.

The “Ring of Fire” will be visible in a narrow path that stretches from Oregon to Texas, as well as parts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. But outside of the path, people will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers part of the sun without creating the “Ring of Fire” effect. That should be viewable everywhere in the U.S., as long as the sky is clear.

Don’t view the eclipse without glasses for safety

Lunt Solar Systems

Whether you’re in the total eclipse’s path or just hoping to catch sight of a partial eclipse, you need eclipse viewing glasses — otherwise, viewing the eclipse can cause serious damage to your vision.

Be ready for the 2024 total solar eclipse

Lunt Solar Systems

In just a few months, a total solar eclipse will pass over the United States.

On April 8, 2024, the total solar eclipse will start its path in Mexico and then will become visible in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine throughout the day.

Whether you’re in the path of the total solar eclipse, traveling to see it, or hoping to see a partial eclipse, you’ll need eclipse viewing glasses for that, too.

More ways to safely view an eclipse

