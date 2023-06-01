MINDEN, WV (WVNS) – The hills of Fayette County will be alive with the sound of music again this weekend with the kickoff of the Mountain Music Festival.

It’s ACE Adventure’s largest event of the year.

The Mountain Music Festival is a three-day event filled with music and fun. There are more than twenty bands set to perform this year.

There will even be a painting station and craft vendors on hand. Organizers said there will be a variety of events for people who love music.

“We have over twenty bands scheduled for the festival. This is the biggest party we have at ACE all year long so you should come and see how we get down in the New River Gorge,” said Chris Collins, Special Events Coordinator.

There is still time to grab last minute tickets.

Collins adds that with a three-day pass, visitors also have access to the ACE Adventure waterparks.