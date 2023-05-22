OAK HILL (WVNS) – ACE Adventures biggest event of the season is right around the corner!

Mountain Music Festival is hosting over twenty bands. Music isn’t the only event on the agenda!



The water park and art exhibits will be set up along the mountain side. Special Events Coordinator Chris Colin says there is wide variety of musicians on standby.

“We got the Big something coming back to the mountain for their 9th appearance. Andy Frasco, Rising Appalachia, the Infamous Stringdusters. It’s going to be a great big party.” said Colin.

Food vendors, creative vendors and the Pigment Sanctuary are also going to be partaking in the events. There is still time to purchase your tickets online.

Concertgoers can also purchase tickets at the door on June First. The event is scheduled from June 1st through Jun 3rd.