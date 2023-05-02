ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Organist and Concord alum, Jesse Ratcliffe, will be featured in Concord’s Artist Lecture Series Carillon Concert.

According to Lindsey Byars of the CU Advancement Office, the concert will be performed on Wednesday May 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. located either in front of Marsh Hall or under the covered walkway at University Point. It is encouraged for those who plan to attend to bring their own chair or blanket.

No tickets are required and the program is free to the public.

Ratcliffe is a Hinton, WV native and along with being a CU alum, he furthered his study at Shenandoah Conservatory, Westminster Choir College, and the North American Carillon School. He served as a Carillonneur at the Luray Singing Tower in Virginia for seven years, and recently for McMurry University. Now, he is director of music and organist for All Saints Episcopal Church in Frederick, MD.

At the concert, there will be music ranging from patriotic tunes, hymns, classical melodies, folk songs, and even Disney classics. Afterwards, Ratcliffe will talk with the audience about the instrument and the program.

If you are a lover of all types of organ music, then Concord University is the place to be this coming up Wednesday!

For more information on the performance, contact Dr. Jacob Womack at 304-384-5306 or email him at jwomack@concord.edu.