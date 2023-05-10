MARLINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Marlinton Motor Inn will be hosting a music and literature workshop for a whole week, Appalachian style.

Allegheny Echos workshop is designed to bring out your inner writer or musician by providing morning classes regarding lessons on fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass, vocal, and creative writing, while the evenings will be filled with concerts, dances, and jams.

The workshop will put an emphasis on Appalachian culture by having state, national, and world-renowned artists of the region at the event.

The Allegheny Echos workshop will start on June 18 at 8 a.m. and end on June 24 at 5 p.m. at the Marlinton Motor Inn. For more information, visit Allegheny Echoes and learn how to be an Appalachian writer or musician.