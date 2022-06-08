Which wedding thank-you cards are the best?

Planning a wedding is a big challenge, and thank-you cards are often overlooked. The purpose of a wedding thank-you card is to leave the guests and gift-givers a personalized card that tells them how much their involvement in your big day meant. It’s also a great way to leave a little piece of the wedding in their hands and hearts forever.

Etsy has become very popular, due to the amazing custom designs their sellers offer. The TavernCreative Wedding Photo thank-you card wins out against stiff competition due to just how customizable their cards are. Buyers can choose everything from the font to the envelope color to wax seals and so on. On top of that, they have amazing customer service and lightning-fast global shipping.

What to know before you buy a wedding thank-you card

The style of your wedding should match the card aesthetic

When choosing a wedding thank-you card, the aesthetic should match the tone of the wedding. A small wedding in an outdoor setting clashes with a card with gold-and-silver highlights. Likewise, a postcard design would seem out of place for a fancy wedding with lavish arrangements.

Lighter colors like white or pink are universally good options, and photo-based cards have risen in popularity. The important thing is that the cards should remind the receiver of your personality, as well the wedding itself without feeling out of place.

Everyone who came gets a thank-you card

Many people ask who exactly is supposed to receive a thank-you card. The answer is everyone. People giving gifts should receive a card promptly after giving the gift, but even guests who did not provide gifts should receive a card — especially since they could send gifts later. Anyone who played a role in making your wedding just a little more special should receive a thank-you card, no exceptions.

Electronic vs. paper

Nowadays, electronic cards are rising in popularity, especially as the world shifts toward a more eco-conscious mindset. There is nothing wrong with electronic thank-you cards, and many online sellers will happily send you electronic copies of the cards. You can then write a message on each card and send them via email.

Paper cards might feel more personal to some people, and it is more conventional to use paper. However, both electronic and paper cards are acceptable; it just depends on your preferences and how your guests feel.

What to look for in quality wedding thank-you cards

Personalization options

Wedding thank-you cards typically come with many personalization options.

Font type: A lot of people are gravitating towards cursive headers, but there are tons of great font options out there.

Using a photo(s) is another great way to spice up a card and keep the memory of the wedding alive.

Choosing the envelope color can keep the card more in sync with the wedding aesthetic.

Garnishings like wax seals and twine can make the card feel fancier.

Greetings, names and salutations allow you to customize the text on the card and make it seem more personal.

Quantity

Adding up the costs when having a wedding can cause some stress, so it’s great to be able to buy cards in bulk in order to save some money. Most online retailers allow you to buy thank-you cards in larger quantities. Sometimes you can choose exactly how many you want, while at other times, you can only buy them in specific quantities. Many Etsy stores even offer discounts to people if they buy “x” amount of cards.

Trustworthy seller

You want the people helping you make your wedding the best day of your life to have your best interests at heart. The sellers and vendors in charge of making your wedding cards should be willing to communicate with you about how to get them just right. Good reviews, good customer service and a willingness to amend the cards if needed will make the experience more pleasant and ensure they come out just how you want them.

How much you can expect to spend on wedding thank-you cards

Wedding thank-you card costs vary greatly. It depends on the number of guests receiving the cards, as well as where you get them from. Expect to pay between $30-$500.

Wedding thank-you cards FAQ

What if someone gets me multiple gifts?

A. If one guest gives you multiple gifts — especially at different times — you should give them a card for each gift. So, if one guest gives you a gift before the wedding and one on the day of the wedding, you should write them two thank-you cards, one for each gift.

What should I write in a wedding thank-you card?

A. Make the card personal. If they got you a gift, talk about how you appreciate it and how it will improve your life. Try to also talk about their involvement in the wedding and make them feel appreciated. It can be short and sweet, but make sure it is personal.

What’s the best wedding thank-you card to buy?

Top wedding thank-you card

TavernCreative Wedding Photo thank-you card

What you need to know: A photo-based wedding thank-you card that allows for total customization including envelope color, font, wax seals, quantity and more.

What you’ll love: This is a handcrafted card with complete personalization options. Choose how you want every detail of the card to look. The customer service and shipping times are amazing, even for international orders.

What you should consider: This might not be budget-friendly enough for some people, despite being relatively affordable.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top wedding thank-you card for the money

VNS Creations 100 Wedding thank-you cards with Envelopes & Stickers

What you need to know: This is a thank-you card with a minimalist greenery design and a large blank space to write or stick a wedding photo.

What you’ll love: One pack of 100 cards costs less than $30. The simplistic design is suitable for most weddings, and the large blank space allows you to personalize each card.

What you should consider: There are no personalization options when it comes to the front of the card.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

thepaperedwedding Printable OR Printed Picture Thank You Postcards

What you need to know: This is a postcard-design wedding thank-you card that features your favorite wedding photo with customizable salutations and names.

What you’ll love: A simple design that features any wedding photo you want. The back of the card is postcard-style, but leaves room for an extra photo and/or some text. Cheaper than many of the other options.

What you should consider: Some people may prefer a more traditional card design.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

