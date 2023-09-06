PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Animal Shelter is back on code red for the second time in recent months.

MCAS is now back on code red due to the large number of animals at the shelter. The code red status means the shelter is almost over capacity and is at risk of having to euthanize animals for space.

Grants Supermarket is partnering with the shelter again to help with adoption rates, and many adoptions have already been made. However, there is still work to be done to get MCAS off code red.

The Director of the shelter, Stacey Harman, says there are a couple of potential reasons why the shelter is overflowing the second time in the past couple months.