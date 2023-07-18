PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Animal Shelter was able to have enough animals adopted to take them off code red.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter had 61 animals adopted over the weekend, allowing management to no longer have to euthanize animals for space.

With more and more animals coming in, the freed-up space allows for enough room without worry. The director of the shelter, Stacey Harman, stated that it’s a wonderful feeling to no longer have to worry about euthenization, a process she tries to avoid as much as she can.