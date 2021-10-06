‘Subaru Loves Pets’ month kicks off

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Steven Smith from Hometown Subaru made a stop at the Humane Society of Raleigh County on Wednesday, October 6.

This is all to kick off their ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ month. The dealership will be donating $100 for every pet adopted during the month of October. The dealership has been partners with the humane society for many years now. Smith said the car company takes pride in giving back to the community.

“Subaru’s more than just a car company,” Smith said. “When you buy a Subaru, it goes to a lot of additional things, we make a lot of donations. Subaru Loves Pets is one of the biggest ones we have.”

The dealership is also encouraging people to stop by and drop off unopened bags of dog and cat food that they will bring to the humane society at the end of the month.