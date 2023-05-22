GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Man’s best friend has been a loving companion for centuries, but what kinds of dogs should new dog owners look out for?

There are tons of people in the world who would like to become dog owners, but don’t know what kind of dog is best for them. According to Reader’s Digest, here are ten of the best dog breeds for new dog owners.

#1. Bichon Frise

The Bichon Frise is well known for their playful and loving personalities. They are very intelligent and are great for beginners due to being easy to train and are excellent with kids. Their fluffy coats are also hypoallergenic, so those with the fear of dog allergies can be at ease. They usually stand at 9.5 to 11.5 inches and can weigh between 12 to 18 pounds, making them great lapdogs, and can live to 14 to 15 years.

#2. Golden Retriever

Everyone knows something about America’s most beloved canine. Golden retrievers are very friendly and loyal companions to their owners. They are known for being obedient and very easy to train, making this dog a great choice for beginners. Most importantly, their outgoing personalities are great for individuals and families. They are usually 24 inches tall and can weigh between 55 to 75 pounds and can live between 10 to 15 years.

#3. Papillon

The tiny papillon are very affectionate dogs and can get along with children very well. Though very small, the papillons are very athletic and really enjoys time to play. Surprisingly with their long hair, they are also easy to groom due to their lack of an undercoat. A good grooming once a month and a good bath every few months are all they need. They only stand between 8 to 11 inches tall and can weigh between 5 to 10 pounds, they can also live from 4 to 5 years.

#4. Labrador Retriever

Another popular dog breed in America, the Labrador retriever for both its outgoing and friendly behavior and is also one of the best-behaved breeds around. These friendly canines are very sociable, which makes them great for families and can even bond with other animals. They are also very easy to train because they love to make their owners happy. They only need occasional baths and grooming as well. They usually stand at 24 inches tall and can weigh around 55 to 80 pounds and can live from 10 to 12 years.

#5. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles spaniel is a gentle, high-spirited, and athletic little dog with a hint of grace. They are very adaptable and intelligent, making them both easy to get along with and train. These little pups love to please their owners, which makes them great for a variety of different owners, including beginners. They have also been used as therapy dogs. However, they do require slightly more grooming by needing daily brushing and weekly ear checks and nail trims. They can stand between 12 to 13 inches and can weigh from 13 to 18 pounds, with a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years.

If you would like to learn more about great beginner dog breeds, Reader’s Digest has their top 15 best dog breeds for new dog owners article can be found at 15 Best Dogs for First-Time Owners — Easiest Dog Breeds (rd.com).