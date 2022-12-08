Which winter boots for men are best?

Winter is right around the corner, so itâ€™s almost time to break out your cold-weather clothing. Protecting your extremities is crucial, so youâ€™ll want to ensure you have a reliable pair of boots. There are many to choose from, but the best, such as the Sorel Caribou Boots, offer excellent water protection and long-lasting comfort. They’re also packed with plenty of insulation to keep your feet warm in extreme weather.

What to know before you buy winter boots for men

Size

Wearing the correct size is essential to prevent injury because if winter boots are too big, thereâ€™s a greater risk of tripping or falling. On the other hand, boots that are too tight can cause discomfort and make it difficult to walk.

Boot size varies depending on the model, as some run large or small, but keep in mind that if you want to wear thick socks for warmth, itâ€™s best to get a pair slightly larger than your regular size.

Boot height

The shaft height of your winter boots is entirely up to you, but itâ€™s best to wear a pair that extends well above the ankles for colder temperatures. However, taller winter boots are bulkier than low-cut boots, so a low ankle cut is good for mild winter days with minimal rain or snow.

Commuting boots vs. work boots

Work boots are much bulkier than standard winter boots you might use for commuting to work or school. They have a sturdy build that protects your feet from moisture and a toe cap for added safety from collisions and heavy objects. Some work boots are lightweight enough to wear for commuting, but if you want something more fashionable, itâ€™s best to look for traditional winter boots.

What to look for in quality winter boots for men

Materials

Winter boots that can handle inclement weather have a sturdy build and are made with high-quality materials that donâ€™t wear out or tear easily. Nylon and synthetic leather are commonly used for the upper, providing excellent moisture protection.

Insulation

If you live where temperatures drop below 30 degrees, youâ€™ll need adequate protection for your feet. Some winter boots donâ€™t have any insulation, making them suitable for milder days, but keeping your feet warm in freezing weather requires boots packed with at least 200 grams of insulation.

For frigid weather, you can opt for boots with 400 or 800 grams of insulation. However, these boots are unsuitable for mild or moderate winter days since they can make your feet sweaty and uncomfortable if you wear them for extended periods.

Comfort

You may not wear your boots for a long time during the day the same as you would athletic or office shoes, but they should still provide enough comfort to prepare you for any situation. Look for boots that offer sufficient arch support to make standing and walking for extended periods easier, as well as removable insoles with plenty of padding.

Traction

Walking over an icy or wet surface can be hazardous as it makes it easier to slip or fall, so your boots must provide you with enough grip to walk safely at a normal pace. Winter boots have a thick rubber outsole with a treaded pattern that offers excellent traction on varying surfaces.

How much you can expect to spend on winter boots for men

You can get a reliable pair of boots for $50-$100. However, if you donâ€™t mind spending the money, durable boots made with premium materials can cost up to $250.

Winter boots for men FAQ

How can I clean my winter boots?

A. You can use a wet or dry cloth to remove salt and other stains from your boots and a brush to get rid of sticky debris.

How durable are leather winter boots?

A. Leather winter boots should last you at least a few years before they need replacing. However, itâ€™s best to monitor the leather’s condition, as it can crack and let in moisture over time.

What are the best winter boots to buy?

Top winter boots for men

Sorel Caribou Boots

What you need to know: These sturdy boots are excellent for freezing weather and boast a fashionable design.

What youâ€™ll love: These will keep you warm for hours thanks to a removable recycled felt inner boot and a sherpa snow cuff. The top-grain nubuck leather upper is durable and prevents moisture from entering, and the handcrafted rubber shell and non-loading outsole provide excellent traction.

What you should consider: They run large, so itâ€™s best to wear thick socks or purchase a size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter boots for men for the money

Nortiv 8 Work Snow Boots

What you need to know: These boots are ideal for working in inclement weather but are also suitable for wearing on your commute to work or school.

What youâ€™ll love: They have a toe cap to protect you from collisions and a faux fur insole for long-lasting comfort. Theyâ€™re lined with 200 grams of insulation that keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as 25 degrees and have a slip-resistant rubber outsole.

What you should consider: They require breaking in before theyâ€™re comfortable enough to wear for extended periods. Also, the short laces make them difficult to tie at the top.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kamik Green Bay 4 Cold-Weather Boots

What you need to know: These lightweight boots are built to withstand extreme weather and offer all-day comfort.

What youâ€™ll love: They have a 13-inch shaft and keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees. They have a removable liner, a waterproof nylon shell and a thick treaded rubber outsole for improved grip on icy and wet surfaces.

What you should consider: They run small and donâ€™t provide as much ankle support as other winter boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

