What Innova disc golf equipment is necessary to play?

You don’t have to spend a great deal of money to play disc golf. If you find a solid set of starter discs you’ll be ready to play. However, there are a few other pieces of equipment you may want to consider as you get deeper into the sport.

What is Innova?

Innova was originally called Champion Discs Inc. It was co-founded in 1983 by Dave Dunipace. He’s credited with changing the game because he created the Eagle, the first disc designed specifically for disc golf. Since then, the company has grown to become a leader in the disc golf equipment world.

Innova disc golf equipment cost

If you are purchasing disc golf discs, you can spend anywhere from $10-$50, depending on whether you want an individual disc or a set. For disc bags and backpacks, $15-$110 is the overall range, with $20-$40 being the best value range.

Essential disc golf equipment

There are only two essential pieces of equipment needed for disc golf: discs and targets. However, most would consider a disc bag or backpack essential, too.

Disc golf discs

Disc golf discs are what you throw to complete the disc golf course. Since there are different types of throws, it’s best to have different kinds of discs so you can play your best game.

A distance driver is what you use for distance throws. These can be hard for a beginner to control.

A fairway driver doesn’t have the range of a distance driver, but it offers better control. It’s a better distance disc for most beginners.

A mid-range disc has a focus on control and accuracy. While you can use it for the tee-off throw, they are better for mid-distance throws that occur between the tee-off and the putt.

A putter provides the best control and the least distance. This is the type of disc to use when you are close to the basket.

Disc golf targets

The best disc golf targets are durable, permanent structures that feature a metal pole, a chain and a basket. A player aims at the pole (or the chains or the basket, depending on strategy) and tosses the putter. The chains help reduce spit-outs (when the disc bounces out of the target) and the basket catches the disc. Disc golf targets are part of a disc golf course, so the average player doesn’t need these items for anything other than practice.

Disc golf bag

In the beginning, you might not need a disc bag. As you amass a more extensive collection of discs, it becomes crucial. The number of discs you have or want decides whether you need a smaller disc bag or a larger disc backpack. Some serious players may even opt for a disc golf cart.

Other disc golf equipment

Besides the essentials mentioned above, here are a few other items you may want to have on hand when playing disc golf.

You use the friction glove to provide a better grip on the disc.

A baseball comes in handy when freeing discs that are stuck in trees.

Even if it is cloudy, harmful rays from the sun can damage your skin. Always wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

A disc retriever is a weighted claw that you can toss into a pond or a small body of water and reel in, dragging the bottom to rescue your disc.

Best Innova disc golf equipment

Innova Disc Golf Set

What you need to know: This is a solid starter set for the beginner that features one driver, one mid-range and one putter.

What you’ll love: This popular, three-disc set offers the user a comfortable, secure grip. The flight paths of these disc golf discs help players get around obstacles while maintaining accuracy. The plastic holds up well under any weather conditions.

What you should consider: The colors in this set may vary from what is pictured.

Sold by Amazon

Best Innova disc golf equipment for the money

Innova Discover Disc Golf Backpack

What you need to know: This backpack is affordable and hassle-free for carrying many discs on a course.

What you’ll love: This sizeable backpack can hold up to 15 discs. It has many desirable features such as an internal frame for durability, a large zippered pocket to allow easy access to your discs and a convenient drink holder.

What you should consider: While most users found this to be a durable option, a few noted it wasn’t as rugged as they had hoped.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Innova Mako3 Mid-Range Disc

What you need to know: This disc golf disc is for the individual who wants to throw a dead straight shot.

What you’ll love: Although turn and fade can be beneficial to an experienced player, some users just want a disc that flies straight. This is a midrange disc that is designed specifically for that purpose. If you would like to bring along only one disc, this one performs well enough in all areas to be that disc.

What you should consider: The price may be a little higher than a beginner finds appealing, but it is worth it.

Sold by Amazon

