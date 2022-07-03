Which Transformers toys are best?

What makes Transformers toys so unique is that they are part plaything and part puzzle. “Robots in disguise,” Transformers look like vehicles, animals or devices but transform into supercharged robots. Transformers are so popular that they have generated comic books, multiple television series and several movies.

From simple plastic replicas to high-priced collector’s items, there are hundreds of Transformers models from which to choose. If you are looking for a large and intricately detailed Transformers toy, take a look at the 2-foot tall Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Titan WFC-S29 Omega Supreme.

What to know before you buy a Transformers toy

Age range

Most Transformers toy packaging includes a suggested age range. Kids don’t develop at the same time or speed, so use the manufacturer’s suggestions as a good starting point until you discover just how much of a challenge your child wants.

Difficulty level

Little kids won’t have any fun if their Transformer toy is too much of a challenge, and bigger kids won’t enjoy a Transformers toy that is too easy. Check the packaging for instructions on how to conduct the transformations and how many steps it should take.

Toy size

Younger kids are better off with Transformers toys with fewer moving parts and fewer transformation steps. As they grow older, children will gravitate toward larger toys that require more steps to fully transform from robot to vehicle and back again.

To learn even more about Transformers toys, take a look at the full Transformers toy buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality Transformers toy

Challenge level

There are several things that go into determining how difficult it is to transform from one stage to the next. Look for a sticker on the package that indicates if the robot conversion process is basic, intermediate, advanced or expert.

Basic: These are the Transformers toys that are the least challenging and suitable for a child’s first Transformers toy. They are smaller Transformers toys with fewer pieces and fewer steps. These Transformers are for kids who want to play with toys.

Intermediate: As the number of modes a Transformers toy passes through during transformation increases, the more complex the transformation becomes. Intermediate Transformers toys usually permit the transformation steps to be done in any order. Kids love playing with more detailed Transformers toys.

Advanced: At this level, Transformers toys have more steps and a precise sequence must be followed to achieve a successful transformation. Children drawn to this level enjoy the challenge of solving the engineering puzzle as much as they do playing with the toy. The more a precise order is required, the more challenging the Transformers toy..

Expert: Transformers toys at this level are the choice of children who enjoy the puzzle more than they enjoy playing with the toy.

Multipacks

Some Transformers toys are sold in sets that tie into a movie, story line or series. When characters are made of separate vehicles, you will need to purchase all of them to transform the character into its robot form.

How much you can expect to spend on a Transformers toy

You will find smaller toys for $15 or less. From $20-$40, you’ll find more challenging Transformers toys and some multipacks of simpler toys. Above $50 are the bigger, challenging Transformers toys and limited releases with rare designs.

Transformers toy FAQ

How do you learn more about Transformers toys?

A. One way is to ask your child to tell you how much they know about Transformers. A good way to prepare for that conversation is to set aside a few minutes to get an overview of the characters and their stories.

How can you figure out if the Transformers toy you’re buying will become valuable?

A. No one can predict the future, but that doesn’t stop some people from trying. There are quite a few blogs, sites and online groups that are very much into Transformers and a wealth of information on collectible Transformers toys.

What’s the best Transformers toy to buy?

Top Transformers toy

Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Titan WFC-S29 Omega Supreme

What you need to know: This colossal, 2-feet tall Titan-Class Omega Supreme action figure transforms into a full-fledged command center scaled to fit other Siege toys.

What you’ll love: The Command Center mode includes a control tower, defense perimeter, rocket, tank and Micromaster figure. Fans can use the six Fire Blast accessories to simulate battle effects with this last line of Autobot defense.

What you should consider: This toy is very big, very intricate, very expensive and made for kids 8 and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Transformers toy for the money

Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Energize Heatwave

What you need to know: This Transformers toy is easy to change from a fire truck to a robot and back again, and is great for kids ages 3 to 7.

What you’ll love: The Easy 2 Do conversion transforms in only one step, designed for preschool kids. This Transformer is inspired by the “Rescue Bots” TV show and is durable enough to be handled by young kids. The translucent water cannon attaches to the hand in robot mode and the front of the fire truck in car mode.

What you should consider: The paint is not very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Transformers Toys Studio Series 57 Deluxe Class Bumblebee

What you need to know: This collectible action figure needs 26 steps to transform into a bright-yellow Jeep, perfect for fans wanting a more advanced Transformer toy.

What you’ll love: This 4.5-inch-tall model features vivid, movie-inspired design. This Transformer is fully articulated and includes a removable backdrop to pose the Offroad Bumblebee figure for the Canyon Attack scene.

What you should consider: There are some awkward gaps in jet mode.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.