Which large piggy bank is best?

A piggy bank is an excellent purchase for people of all ages. It can help you save up for your next adventure or teach teens and kids how to save their money. It’s also a fantastic place to stash your spare change.

While they come in various shapes and sizes, large piggy banks can hold more bills and coins. If you are looking for an affordable but stylish design, the Amphol Wood Letter Piggy Bank is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a large piggy bank

How it works

Piggy banks are hollow statues typically sold in the shape of a pig, though they can be found in many forms. The bank’s shape is far less important than its ability to hold the money you place inside.

Another essential feature of a large piggy bank is its slot, which lets you drop coins and folded bills inside it. The slot design can be a simple hole, typically positioned at the top of the bank, or it can boast a mechanical counter that displays the tally of your saved bills and coins. Once a mechanical bank is emptied, you can delete the total and start over.

While not required, a large piggy bank usually features another hole that gives you access to your saved money after it reaches your desired capacity.

Design

Since piggy banks are helpful for people of all ages, they are available in a wide range of designs.

Kids’ large piggy banks are usually fashioned after cute cartoon animals, lifelike cash registers or the first initial of the child’s name. Teens’ and adults’ large piggy banks feature designs such as figurines, money jars, and simple but elegant cubes.

Size

Piggy banks come in a variety of sizes. While there is no definitive size chart, small piggy banks are generally under 3 inches tall, medium-size banks are around 5 inches tall and large piggy banks are about 7 inches tall.

What to look for in a quality large piggy bank

Access to savings

Depending on your level of self-control, you can find a bank that provides you with the best level of access for your saving style.

For those who know they won’t be tempted to make early withdrawals, a piggy bank that contains a hole in its belly with a removable plastic plug should be sufficient.

However, if you struggle to save, you might consider picking up a bank that makes early withdrawals more difficult. These types of banks can come with password protection, or they can require you to destroy them with a hammer or other tool to access your savings.

Digital counter

A digital counting feature is helpful for those who want to work toward saving an exact amount of money. The digital counter can identify the value of each coin that passes through it and automatically display your total savings.

Most exclusively count coins, but some let you manually adjust the tally if you wish to use it to save bills as well. Since the counter identifies the value of each coin based on its size, many only count U.S. currency.

Material

While you can find a large piggy bank in a variety of materials, the most common are:

Plastic

Ceramic

Porcelain

Stainless steel

Wood

Many find that plastic piggy banks are the safest option for children. Note that withdrawing cash can be very challenging if you buy a stainless steel piggy bank without an access hole.

How much you can expect to spend on a large piggy bank

The price you pay for a large piggy bank depends on its material and features. Banks made from plastic or ceramic usually cost between $10-$30, while stainless steel or wood banks range from $20-$50 and porcelain piggy banks cost between $20-$150.

Large piggy bank FAQ

Can you reuse a piggy bank?

A. Often you can, depending on how money is removed from it. If it features a resealable hole, it should be reusable.

Is it difficult to remove money from a piggy bank?

A. It can be, especially with traditional designs. While gently shaking the bank back and forth releases the coins, bills require you to carefully reach in the hole with your fingers and pull them out little by little.

What’s the best large piggy bank to buy?

Top large piggy bank

Amphol Wood Letter Piggy Bank

What you need to know: It’s 9 inches tall and available in the shape of each of the 26 letters, making it an ideal design for adults and kids alike.

What you’ll love: It has a wood body and clear acrylic front, so you can watch your savings grow. It features a coin slot at the top, and you can easily get access to your money by unscrewing the front. It also includes 50 letter and cartoon stickers for customization.

What you should consider: While many of its included cartoon stickers are adorable, some are inappropriate for children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large piggy bank for the money

PJDRLLC Plastic Piggy Bank

What you need to know: It’s 7 inches long, shaped like an adorable pig and made from nontoxic plastic.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and perfect for older kids, with a coin slot on its back and a twist-off cap at its belly. It also includes jewel stickers for added decoration.

What you should consider: Since its plug twists off easily and coins are a choking hazard, small children should only use this bank when supervised by an adult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Digital Energy Jumbo Digital Coin Counter Piggy Bank

What you need to know: It over 6 inches tall, automatically counts each coin’s value and lets you manually adjust the total when you add bills to the bank.

What you’ll love: This durable plastic bank features a twist-off lid with a small LCD screen that displays your total savings. Depending on the combination of currency added, it can hold 3,000 to 5,000 U.S. coins.

What you should consider: The digital display requires the added expense of two AAA batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.