Which Lego Flash is best?

The DC Comics character The Flash is a superhero who has been featured in Lego movies and sets, and his own TV series. A Flash movie set for release in 2022 is set to feature two versions of Batman played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, and will be the first major Hollywood production with The Flash as the primary protagonist.

The plot will involve a crossover of cinematic universes and is all but guaranteed to propel The Flash into blockbuster territory. The Flash merchandising will likely become very popular, too, with Lego sets undoubtedly one of the beneficiaries. In the meantime, there are some great Lego Flash sets you can enjoy, with the Lego Superheroes: Mighty Micros: The Flash Vs. Captain Cold being the pick of the bunch.

What to know before you buy a Lego Flash

One among many

There are many Lego DC Comics superhero sets, and The Flash is just one of the characters involved. He even had his own Lego movie released in 2018, which critics reviewed positively.

Playing vs. investment

Of course, Legos are toys, and anyone who buys them is most likely looking to build and play with them. However, Legos can also be an investment. Lego “Star Wars” is particularly collectible, but superhero sets are also popular. Buying a Lego set to make a profit is an exciting idea for some people.

Price

Legos are by no means economically priced. Making an extensive Lego collection will cost quite a lot compared to other toys. However, they are one of the top toys for encouraging creative thinking. Young children get pride and satisfaction from following instructions and building sets.

Age recommendation

Manufacturers’ age-range recommendations are there for a reason, and they should be followed. First, Legos are mostly small parts. These little bricks are choking hazards, and children under 4 should play with the bigger-bricked Duplo sets to ensure safety. Secondly, Lego also bases their recommendations on sets’ building complexity, so feelings of achievement are more easily gained when following these recommendations.

What to look for in a quality Lego Flash

Number of pieces

Looking at the number of pieces in a set and comparing it with the price will give you some idea of the value you’re getting. Sometimes, customers are surprised by the size of a built Lego set and feel they didn’t get a good price-quality ratio. Check a set’s dimensions before buying to make an informed choice.

Characters

The Flash has various allies and nemeses. Among his allies are other members of the Justice League, such as Batman, Superman, Cyborg and Wonder Woman. Killer Frost, Captain Cold and Reverse-Flash are among the main comic-book and TV-show antagonists. Flash Legos feature different characters in different sets.

Accessories

Different sets feature various accessories. These can range from weapons to vehicles, and stud shooters are a common add-on. Accessories should also be faithful to the characters.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego Flash

Just buying a Flash Lego minifigure can cost as much as $15. Lego Flash sets generally cost in the $60-$80 range, while collectible sets may cost more if they have been discontinued. Shopping around for bargain-priced discontinued sets will help you find a good investment.

Lego Flash FAQ

Are Legos compatible with other toys?

A. Legos are highly versatile and can be used with almost any other toy. Of course, the more bricks you have, the bigger you can build, so Lego could even be used with big toys.

What are some tips to make Lego a good investment?

A. Finding sets that are about to be discontinued via the Lego website is a good starting point. These sets should increase in value soon after their retirement. However, don’t expect to build or play with these sets because any opened boxes decrease in value immediately. Take care of your Lego set, make sure the packaging is in pristine condition, and store it carefully at room temperature.

What’s the best Lego Flash to buy?

Top Lego Flash

Lego Superheroes: Mighty Micros: The Flash Vs. Captain Cold

What you need to know: The Flash faces off against Captain Cold in this 88-piece set for children from 5 to 12.

What you’ll love: The Mighty Macros line features superheroes and villains in vehicles. The Flash’s car looks very cool with its Flash logo, translucent lights and exhaust flames. Captain Cold rides his snowplow and carries his freeze gun.

What you should consider: The main complaint from reviewers is that the size is smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Flash for the money

Lego: Brickheadz: The Flash

What you need to know: The Flash is part of the line of Brickheadz superheroes for kids over 10.

What you’ll love: This 122-piece figure is for display purposes and can be collected alongside other Justice League members. The figure stands on a baseplate for easy display and features his iconic lightning symbol for instant recognition.

What you should consider: A few reviewers complained that the box arrived damaged. Collectors beware, and request a new one if it doesn’t come in perfect condition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DC Superheroes: Speed Force Freeze Pursuit

What you need to know: This is a 271-piece set aimed at kids from ages 6 to 12.

What you’ll love: This set sees The Flash and his ally Cyborg face off against The Reverse-Flash and Killer Frost. The cool CyborgCopter and Killer Frost’s Ice Car are the main parts of the set. Accessories include a net-shooter on the helicopter, and the car has an adjustable bulldozer blade.

What you should consider: The item has been discontinued by Lego, so it is set to be a collector’s item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

