Every kid likes to build, but not all kids are old enough or coordinated enough for intricate builds or tiny pieces. Mega Bloks has been making large, stackable building blocks for over 35 years. For many parents, it is a top choice for building sets for younger kids.

The Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag, for instance, is an 80-piece set of child-friendly blocks that kids can use to build a wide variety of projects. This Mega Bloks set is even safe for kids as young as age 1.

What to know before you buy a Mega Bloks toy

Mega Bloks vs. other building sets

According to the company, Mega Bloks toys were originally designed and created for the “youngest builders’ little hands.” Every aspect, from the materials used in the manufacturing and how easily they go together and come apart, to the shape and size of the blocks, was considered. Even the cost was a factor as Mega Bloks are priced lower than the offerings from other competing brands. All of these elements combine to make Mega Bloks stand out. However, if you’d like some in-depth information on other building blocks sets, you can check out BestReview’s buying guide for LEGO DUPLO toys.

Mega Bloks has sets available for children of all ages

Although the company’s original focus was on the youngest children, the Mega Bloks line has expanded to include builders of all ages.

First Builders: These sets are easy-to-grip, easy-to-stack blocks that help a child develop fine motor skills. They are for children 12 months old and up.

Junior Builders: Junior Builders sets introduce step-by-step instructions and are recommended for ages 3 and up.

Wonder Builders: The sets in the Wonder Builders series are designed to help kids begin to develop their problem-solving skills. The recommended age for this series is 5 and up.

Pro Builders: For everyone else, there are Mega Bloks Pro Builders sets. Since these can include adult themes such as Mega Bloks Call of Duty or Mega Bloks Game of Thrones, some of these sets are not suitable for individuals under 16. However, there are other sets, such as Mega Bloks Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or Mega Bloks Masters of the Universe, that are good for kids who are ages 8 and up.

What to look for in a quality Mega Bloks toy

Appropriate age range

For safety, the most important aspect of finding the best Mega Blok set is locating one that is age-appropriate for your child. As the recommended age goes up, the sets get more complex, the themes become more mature and the pieces get smaller. If your child is younger than the recommended age, not only will Mega Bloks be frustrating, but the tiny pieces can also be a choking hazard.

Appropriate theme

Mega Bloks sets feature a wide variety of themes ranging from animals and the alphabet to television shows and video games. Look for a Mega Bloks toy that closely matches your child’s interests. If your child loves Halo, for instance, Mega Bloks Halo may be the perfect set to buy.

Special features

Some Mega Bloks toys have special features that help them stand apart from all the other options. These features could be moving parts, sound effects, music, collectible figures, unique shapes or something else. There is even a set that comes with its own Mega Bloks table.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mega Bloks toy

If you are interested in purchasing a Mega Bloks toy for a younger child, you can expect to spend $7-$50. Licensed Mega Construx sets (for Wonder Builders and Pro Builders) may cost $200 or more.

Mega Bloks toy FAQ

Will Mega Bloks and LEGO bricks fit together?

A. The similarities between Mega Bloks and LEGO bricks go beyond how they look. While it might not be a perfect fit, it is possible to connect most blocks from a Mega Construx set to LEGO bricks. However, it is important to note that there are some oddly shaped exceptions, so it is not always a perfect match.

Why do some Mega Bloks not fit or hold together very well?

A. Unlike other building sets, Mega Bloks are slightly pliable. This makes them a little safer to play with and it also means that accidentally stepping on a stray block in bare feet may be a little more bearable. However, the downside to this manufacturing choice is the individual blocks are not as rigid, so some may become slightly deformed with extended use. These damaged blocks are the ones that may cause problems in your set.

What’s the best Mega Bloks toy to buy?

Top Mega Bloks toy

Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag

What you need to know: If you are looking for the best starter set for your child, this varied assortment of building blocks is the way to go.

What you’ll love: You get a total of 80 building blocks in this set that can be used to create a wide variety of objects and structures. The blocks are large enough for small hands and feature beveled edges, making them safe for children as young as 12 months old.

What you should consider: While most parents give this toy a five-star rating, rarely, a set may contain a block or two that doesn’t offer a tight fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top Mega Bloks toy for the money

Mega Bloks First Builders ABC Musical Train

What you need to know: This set of building blocks is best for a toddler who loves trains and is in the process of learning their alphabet.

What you’ll love: The 50 pieces in this set allow your child to build a train that has an engine and two cars. The letters of the alphabet are printed on 26 of the blocks. When you press the smokestack, the train toots and plays music.

What you should consider: Occasionally, there is a problem with quality control and not all of the letters in the alphabet are included in the set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mega Construx Halo Skiff Intercept Vehicle

What you need to know: This is a more complex set of building blocks that is designed for a child who is at least 8 years old.

What you’ll love: This 452-piece playset was inspired by the banished skiff from Halo Infinite. It features a missile launcher, a rotating turret and more pieces. Alternatively, the kit can be used to build a walker vehicle, and it comes with four micro action figures.

What you should consider: The fit and holding power of all of the pieces may not be impressive to all fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

