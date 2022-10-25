Which ‘Beetlejuice’ Funko Pops are best?

Funko Pops have become some of the most popular collectible figures on the market. With hundreds of models that depict most if not all the characters from your favorite shows and movies, there is undoubtedly a Funko Pop for you.

For movie fans, the Funko Pop options are almost limitless, and who else but Beetlejuice to add to your collection? If you’re a fan of “Beetlejuice” and want the ghost with the most in your home, look no further for the best Funko Pop out there, such as the Beetlejuice With Hat Funko Pop.

What to know before you buy a ‘Beetlejuice’ Funko Pop

Boxed vs. unboxed

Although Funko Pop figures are mostly intended to stay in the box, whether or not you unbox them is entirely up to you. Serious collectors tend to leave them in their boxes to preserve their condition. The boxes are easy to store and stack. The box also details the exact model of the figure, which you might want to be displayed if yours is particularly rare.

If you’d rather take your figure out of the box, that’s fine, too. Many come with stands so that they are still on display but you can see the full figures. If you trash a box and later change your mind, there are several retailers out there that will sell just the empty box. Beware of accidentally getting the wrong one.

Styles

“Beetlejuice” Funko Pop figures come in a couple of different styles besides the standard, 4-inch size. Funko’s Town collection features characters placed into a particular scene or setting, usually with some type of accessory. They tend to be on the pricey side.

A Funko collectible includes Beetlejuice with spikes coming out of him as he dances his way to Dante’s Inferno Room.

Other characters

Besides Beetlejuice, there are Funko Pop figurines of all your other favorite “Beetlejuice” characters. You can find the recently deceased Adam and Barbara Maitland, transformed to look their spookiest and ready to scare away the living. Also available is Edgar Allan Poe’s daughter (according to Beetlejuice), Lydia, who comes in her signature black outfit and her red wedding dress.

What to look for in a quality ‘Beetlejuice’ Funko Pop

Detail

The detail on a particular figure can vary from one to the next, especially as more variations come out. Look closely at the Funko Pop you are considering to ensure it has the detail you’re looking for.

Authenticity

These collectibles are often bought and resold through secondary retailers, and some make replicas meant to look just like the real thing. The barcode on the box, serial number, and licensing information will help ensure a figure’s authenticity.

Variations

If a particular character has several notable looks or outfits, they typically are developed into Funko Pop variations. If there is a particular variation you are after, ensure the one you find is the right one.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Beetlejuice’ Funko Pop

Prices for Funko Pops depend largely on when the figure was released and how rare it is. Most “Beetlejuice” Funko Pop figures cost $11-$20. Some come in sets of two variations of Beetlejuice, which cost around $30. The town Funko Pop is rare and costs more than $100.

Funko Pop FAQ

Where is the best place to buy Funko Pops from?

A. Because there is such a diverse array of characters, Funko POPs are found at countless stores and online retailers. Check local bookstores and similar shops around you to find out which characters they carry. There are many available from resellers online as well.

What is the best way to keep your Funko Pop preserved?

A. To ensure the preservation, keeping your figure in the box is essential. This removes any chance of an accident or mishap that might damage your Funko Pop If you’re storing any, avoid places such as the garage or basement, as temperature and humidity can’t be regulated there.

What is the best way to store Funko Pops?

A. On a shelf is the best way to both store and display Funko POPs. If you choose to keep them out of the box, you can save even more room. Fold the box flat and keep the plastic insert in case you ever want the figure back in the box. Plastic storage bins are sturdy and prevent figures from getting damaged.

What are the best ‘Beetlejuice’ Funko Pops to buy?

Top ‘Beetlejuice’ Funko Pop

Beetlejuice With Hat Funko Pop

What you need to know: This creepy yet charming figure is wonderfully detailed and is perfect for any “Beetlejuice” lover.

What you’ll love: Compared to other versions of the “Beetlejuice” Funko Pop, this one is more realistically detailed, with a menacing grin and a face covered in stubble. Standing at nearly 4 inches tall, it can be conveniently placed almost anywhere.

What you should consider: Some customers reported the box came damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Beetlejuice’ Funko Pop for the money

Beetlejuice White Funko Pop

What you need to know: This creepy yet adorable Funko Pop depicts the world’s best bio-exorcist ready to approach the altar in his black-and-white-striped suit.

What you’ll love: With the ability to turn the head, this “Beetlejuice” Funko comes is immediately recognizable to any fan.

What you should consider: Some customers complained that the paint job was messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beetlejuice in Tuxedo Funko Pop

What you need to know: This spooky Beetlejuice Funko comes in a stickerless box, allowing a full view. Its size is standard, standing at nearly 4 inches tall.

What you’ll love: Beetlejuice’s face has impressive details, capturing the sickly green-yellow color of his hair, the deep-purple bags around his eyes, and stubble surrounding his creepy grin. He is wearing the suit he was buried in and even holding his ex’s finger, who meant nothing to him, nothing!

What you should consider: Several reviews claim the Funko Pop arrived in good condition but the box was damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

