Because of small parts, the recommended age range for Fingerlings and Fingerlings Minis is 5 and up. However, the larger, plush Fingerlings Hugs are suitable for ages 2 and up.

Which Fingerling is best?

Fingerlings are toys that respond to your child’s actions in a variety of unique and silly ways. Depending on what your child does, a Fingerling might blink, giggle, shake its head, snort or even burp. However, there are currently 189 different types of Fingerlings that you can collect. How do you know which is the best?

The Best Fingerling for your child will be an animal that they enjoy and can perform engaging tricks. For instance, Kiki is a plush purple monkey who enjoys hugging and can repeat what your child says in a goofy way.

What to know before you buy Fingerlings

What are Fingerlings?

Fingerlings are interactive toys that your child can collect. While each one is a little different, they all like to hug. Some may hug pencils while others may hug you. Each Fingerling has something that makes it unique, and most can interact with your child or with other Fingerlings. Since there are so many, Fingerlings are perfect for collecting.

Fingerlings come in three sizes

The three Fingerling sizes include Minis, Fingerlings and Hugs.

Minis: These are the smallest Fingerlings. While they are not animated, they like to cling to and hang from things like a pencil or your child’s finger.

These are the smallest Fingerlings. While they are not animated, they like to cling to and hang from things like a pencil or your child’s finger. Fingerlings: These are the most popular type of Fingerlings. They fit on your child’s finger, and they can perform a wide range of actions and make an impressive amount of sounds. Some can even talk.

These are the most popular type of Fingerlings. They fit on your child’s finger, and they can perform a wide range of actions and make an impressive amount of sounds. Some can even talk. Hugs: These are the large, plush version of Fingerlings. They are made with extra-long arms so they can excel at hugging. Additionally, these toys can do a few tricks that no other Fingerlings can.

Fingerlings are categorized in several ways

Besides size, Fingerlings can be categorized in many ways. You can purchase Fingerlings based on color, collection, rarity level or animal type.

Color: Fingerlings are available in black, blue, brown, gold, green, orange, pink, purple, red, turquoise, white or yellow.

Fingerlings are available in black, blue, brown, gold, green, orange, pink, purple, red, turquoise, white or yellow. Collection: Various Fingerlings collections include O.G., Series 1, Series 2, glitter, 2tone, BFF and more.

Various Fingerlings collections include O.G., Series 1, Series 2, glitter, 2tone, BFF and more. Rarity: You can purchase Fingerlings that are popular, rare, ultra-rare or even legendary.

You can purchase Fingerlings that are popular, rare, ultra-rare or even legendary. Animal type: Currently, there are over a dozen different types of Fingerlings, including cats, dolphins, dragons, elephants, foxes, giraffes, monkeys, narwhals, pandas, unicorns and more.

What to look for in quality Fingerlings

Something your child likes

The best way to start narrowing down your options of Fingerlings is to choose two traits that your child likes. For instance, if your child is fond of the colors purple and pink and likes monkeys and unicorns, look to see if a purple monkey or a white unicorn is available.

Special features

All interactive Fingerlings have a core set of responses such as blinking, sleeping and tooting. However, certain Fingerlings have unique abilities that make them extra-special. For instance, if you’d like a Fingerling that lights up or can repeat what you say, those are both possible options. If this sounds exciting, it is best to do a little research before purchasing to find out which Fingerlings have special abilities.

Playsets

Fingerling playsets are another option for a child with a fertile imagination. You can purchase a see-saw, swings, monkey bars, a car and more. Each playset also includes a Fingerling or two.

How much you can expect to spend on Fingerlings

Fingerlings Minis can cost anywhere from $5-$12, while Fingerlings cost roughly $10-$20. If you’d like a Fingerlings playset, those typically cost anywhere from $20-$40, while Fingerlings Hugs cost $30-$50.

Fingerlings FAQ

My Fingerlings stopped responding. What can I do?

A. To save battery power, Fingerlings automatically turn off whenever they are not in use. If your Fingerling is not responding, try turning your pet off and on. The switch is located on the back of your Fingerling. If this doesn’t work, it may be time to replace the batteries.

What type of batteries do Fingerlings take?

A. Fingerlings take four LR44/AG13 button cell batteries. Fingerlings Hugs take two AAA batteries. Fingerlings Minis do not require any batteries.

How do I keep track of which Fingerlings my child has?

A. If you’d like to catalog your Fingerlings so that you know which ones you have and which ones you need to complete your collection, WowWee has an online method to track your Fingerlings collection.

What’s the best Fingerling to buy?

Top Fingerling

WowWee Fingerlings HUGS Kiki

What you need to know: This Fingerling’s name is Kiki. Kiki is a plush, purple monkey that likes to give hugs.

What you’ll love: This Fingerling has long arms that are ideal for hugging. You can swing Kiki, tickle Kiki or turn Kiki upside down. Kiki can repeat whatever you say in a silly way.

What you should consider: Since this Fingerling is a larger plush toy, it costs more than the finger-sized options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Fingerling for the money

WowWee Fingerlings Baby Sloth Marge

What you need to know: Marge is a purple sloth that likes to laugh.

What you’ll love: This Fingerling can perform an impressive array of tricks. Marge can respond to sounds, movements and touch by making silly sounds, blinking and even blowing a kiss. You must be careful, however, because sudden loud noises can startle Marge.

What you should consider: As with all Fingerlings, if your child has tiny fingers, they may be too small for Marge to fit securely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WowWee Fingerlings Glitter Monkey Quincy

What you need to know: If your child likes sparkly things, Quincy is a glitter monkey that will capture their attention.

What you’ll love: Quincy can blink and make funny monkey noises. When hanging upside down, Quincy will make a different set of noises. When it gets late, you can put Quincy to sleep simply by petting.

What you should consider: While this Fingerling looks extra snazzy with glitter, the glitter isn’t very durable and will come off if a child sticks Quincy in their mouth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.