It’s rare to find a real-action toy that allows you to put yourself in the action. With Tech Deck skateboards and fingerboards, you can simulate riding a skateboard just with your fingers.

Which is the best Tech Deck skateboard?

Plenty of people want to ride skateboards, but they may not be able to do so for a variety of reasons. Other people may love skateboarding so much that they want to be able to experience it from the comfort of their own homes. Tech Deck is a company that makes miniature versions of skateboards, also known as fingerboard toys. Unlike full-sized skateboards, you can only ride Tech Deck skateboards with your fingers.

Tech Deck distinguishes itself by making high-quality products officially licensed and endorsed by all the big-name brands and professional riders. If you are looking for a Tech Deck product that has everything you need to build and customize your own fingerboards, the Tech Deck Sk8shop Bonus Pack is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Tech Deck skateboard

You will find most Tech Deck products referred to as fingerboards. The name comes from how kids and adults “ride” these miniature skateboards with their fingers.

Brand collaboration

Tech Deck has several licensing deals with major manufacturers of skateboards and bikes. Adults and kids who are into trick riding prefer fingerboards that are miniature versions of famed trick-riding skateboard and bike manufacturers. Tech Deck products include decals and graphics that are true to the designs on full-size trick boards the pros use to perform stunts.

Skate parks

The big allure of fingerboards is the same as their full-size counterparts: doing tricks and stunts. Tech Deck offers many different skate park sets that include various combinations of ramps, pipelines, rails, ledges, stairs and bowls. Tech Deck created the Build-a-Park World Tour skate park based on real-world skate parks like Martin Place in Australia, Landhausplatz in Austria and Flamengo Park in Brazil. There is even a rig that transforms from an ordinary shipyard container into the ultimate skatepark in three easy steps. All skateparks come with at least one fingerboard.

What to look for in a quality Tech Deck skateboard

DIY

Tech Deck skateboards pride themselves on the realism of their ride. They allow riders the feeling of a real skateboard with wheel bushings and grip tape. Because many riders like to build their own fingerboards, Tech Deck offers boards, wheels and trucks you can combine to build your own fingerboards to your own specifications. All DIY skateboards and fingerboards come with authentic licensed decals, so your board looks just like the ones the pros use.

Fully-assembled fingerboards

Those who don’t like to tinker will find many skateboards and fingerboards that are already fully assembled. You can ride these boards right out of the box. Just like DIY fingerboards, the prebuilt fingerboards come with authentic licensed decal sets.

How much you can expect to spend on a Tech Deck skateboard

Individual fingerboards cost around $10, while multi-packs cost between $15-$25. Skate parks start at around $25 and run as high as $125.

Tech Deck skateboard FAQ

How big are the Tech Deck skateboards and fingerboards?

A. Most are around 3-inches long, the size proportional in relation to the size of the riders’ fingers.

Are Tech Deck skateboards easy to assemble?

A. Because the wheels and trucks on these fingerboards are small, they require some very small tools for assembly. This may be difficult for people who don’t have basic DIY skills. People with experience in building models will have an easier time assembling fingerboards than those without experience using small tools on tiny toys.

What’s the best Tech Deck skateboard to buy?

Top Tech Deck skateboard

Tech Deck Sk8shop Bonus Pack

What you need to know: This Tech Deck pack has everything you need to build and customize your own fingerboards.

What you’ll love: You get six fingerboards with this set, with one already assembled for instant riding. The other five you can put together yourself with real metal screws and nuts using the included skate tool. All Tech Deck boards come with grip tape, two sticker sheets and a collector’s poster. One of the stickers is secret and is only revealed when you scratch off the design. You’ll also have the chance to find golden trucks in selected packs.

What you should consider: The manufacturer randomly chooses the colors and styles of these skateboards and fingerboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Tech Deck skateboard for the money

Tech Deck DLX Pro 10 Pack

What you need to know: Pull off epic tricks with this 10-pack of fingerboards. They feature great designs from the biggest skate companies in the world.

What you’ll love: All the great skateboard brands come in this pack, with authentic graphics from Almost, Plan B, Element, Flip and Primitive. Tech Deck fingerboards can provide riders with the feel of a real ride. These skateboards are the real deal, from wheel brushings to grip tape. It comes with real fingerboards, real graphics and real stunts.

What you should consider: Some customers say these fingerboards are hard to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tech Deck Nyjah Skate Park X-Connect Park Creator

What you need to know: Create your own customized skate park using this ramp series in addition to other ramp sets, which are sold separately.

What you’ll love: A signature Nyjah Huston fingerboard is included, as well as roll-in ramps, stairs, a rail bottom, a rail top and more. Users mention that it’s easy to assemble.

What you should consider: You can add to your skate park with additional fingerboard features that are also sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

