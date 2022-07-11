From collectible toys and figurines to more practical items like slow cookers and hoodies, there are countless gift ideas for Marvel fans of all ages.

Which gifts for MCU fans are best?

Since its creation in 1939, Marvel (or Timely Comics as it was once known) has established itself as a master in the superhero genre of comics and films. Rivaled by DC comics, Marvel has become a major superhero franchise that many call the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And for a good reason. With 24 movies (and counting) and at least 37,000 comics in existence, Marvel is more than just a popular franchise. It’s a household name.

With a wide range of eras, from the Golden and Silver Ages to the Fresh Start, and thousands of beloved superheroes, there are plenty of fantastic gift ideas for anyone who loves the MCU. From collectibles to clothes to games, if there’s a Marvel fan in your life, chances are they’ll love something in this list.

How to choose the best Marvel gift

Every Marvel fan has their own preferences regarding which superhero (or heroes) they admire and what types of gifts they like.

Some fans may prefer collectibles like graphic novels, bottle openers or ceramic mugs. Others may prefer puzzles, toys, cards or more interactive games. Still, other Marvel fans are happiest with something that blends practicality with aesthetic, such as with clothes or skincare products.

When choosing the best gift for the Marvel fanatic in your life, consider what type of person they are, what sorts of things they already collect or have and what they may need. For some, this may mean picking out a gift that makes their lives easier or solves problems while appealing to their love of the franchise. For others, it may mean choosing something with more sentimental value.

Best Marvel gifts for adults

Bioworld Marvel Cap

This baseball-style hat is officially licensed by Marvel Comics and is adjustable to the point where it fits nearly anyone. There is an embroidered Marvel logo on the crown and many popular superheroes printed on the underside of the bill. Made from acrylic and wool, this cap is sturdy and will keep your head warm.

Bayram Thor Hammer Bottle Opener

This metal bottle opener is great for any fan of the superhero and Norse god, Thor. With all the power of Mjolnir in miniature, this polished bronze “hammer” will open any bottle and make the user feel awesome while doing it. It’s made from a combination of metal and ABS plastic, so it’s surprisingly lightweight and easily portable.

5-Piece Avengers Cosmetic Brush Set

This assortment of high-quality brushes includes such essentials as a powder brush, eyeshadow brush and eyebrow brush. Each item is made from cruelty-free, synthetic fibers that are soft and gentle on the face. Every metal handle has a unique Marvel-inspired tip, making this beautiful set functional and stylish.

Amazon Essentials Marvel Fleece Pullover

Made with a cotton-polyester blend, this super comfortable Marvel pullover hoodie is perfect for cold, damp days or evenings spent stargazing. With classically drawn superheroes integrated into the Marvel logo, this hoodie is great for fans of the original comics. The sleeves do run a little short, so it may be a good idea to size up.

Captain Marvel Stainless Steel Travel Water Bottle

Capable of holding 18 ounces, this stainless-steel water bottle is great for active Marvel fans. This officially licensed double-walled, vacuum-sealed bottle keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. Plus, it’s virtually leak-proof and easy to use with a canteen-style, twist-off cap. Besides the stainless-steel option, there is also a set of ceramic tumblers with a second Captain Marvel design.

Best Marvel gifts for kids

Wonder Forge Marvel I Can Do That! Game

This exciting Marvel game is great for toddlers and kindergarten-age kids. Each game is relatively short, lasting up to 15 minutes to keep children interested. Made for four players, this game comes with 45 activity cards and several fun obstacles for kids to navigate through. It’s perfect for active kids who love the superhero franchise. Plus, it has solid replay value.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Mech

This Iron Man minifigure is great for the builders and superhero fans out there. It comes with 148 pieces that, combined, make up a 4-inch-tall Iron Man mech with multiple moving parts for extended play. It may be a little complex for young kids to put together, but it’s a great way to get the whole family together.

Kids Spiderman Light-Up Watch

With an easy-to-buckle strap and comfortable fit, this Spiderman watch lights up in blue, red and yellow with the push of a button. It’s adjustable with a durable plastic band, making it great for kids who like to play rough.

Best gifts for any Marvel fan

Silver Buffalo Marvel Comics Ceramic Mug

Being among the best gifts for Marvel fans, this ceramic mug is great for coffee and tea drinkers who love the classic design of Marvel superheroes, and it’s capable of holding 14 ounces. BPA-free, microwave safe and top-shelf dishwasher safe, this officially licensed Marvel mug is built to last. Since it’s a mug, it’s great for both women and men.

Infinity Gauntlet Paperback

Another gift suitable for any Marvel fan, this graphic novel is perfect for Avengers Infinity War and Endgame fans. Written by Jim Starlin, one of the best writers for Marvel Comics, it delves into the comics that inspired those two smash hits. With more than 256 pages of beautiful illustrations, this novel is great for collectors.

Marvel Avengers Heroes Hooded Sweatshirt

With three colors to choose from and various size options, this adult sweatshirt is another great gift for Marvel fans — men and women alike. It has the Marvel logo with such heroes as Ironman, Captain America and the Hulk emblazoned on the chest. Made with 80 percent cotton and 20 percent Polyester, this will keep you warm during the cold season.

Captain Marvel Movie Puzzle

For fans of the 2019 Captain Marvel movie starring Brie Larson in the titular role, this 1000-piece puzzle is a lifelike illustration of the superheroine that’s challenging, detailed and brightly colored. Plus, it makes a great Marvel gift for fans who prefer to do puzzles alone or with family or friends.

Marvel Avengers Chibi No Show Socks

These fun, chibi-style socks have five different illustrations of Marvel superheroes: Thor, Spiderman, Captain America, Ironman and the Hulk. Made from lightweight, breathable polyester, these no-show socks stay in place throughout the day. They come in several sizes.

“I Love You 3000” Keychain

A stainless-steel, round keychain with the iconic “I love you 3000” line from “Avengers Endgame,” this keychain makes for a great anniversary or birthday gift for fans of the film.

Every Man Jack Marvel Collector’s Edition Body Wash Set

This set comes with four body wash bottles, each with a distinctive scent. From Captain America’s Winter Mint to Iron Man’s Crimson Oak, there’s a fragrance for everyone. Each bottle uses a cruelty-free formula made from natural ingredients.

