WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced funds of $15,000,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program for the North Central West Virginia Airport in Harrison County.

“I am pleased the FAA is investing in this new terminal project at the North Central West Virginia Airport to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state. Our airports are the gateway to the rest of the world, and this investment will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I have worked closely with the airport for years to advance this project, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), expressing his full support for this funding.

Senator Capito also expressed her full support of this project and its benefits. “This is yet another example of the bipartisan infrastructure law benefitting West Virginia. During negotiations, I made sure to prioritize our airports and advocate for the resources they need to grow and succeed. This funding will provide a major boost for the North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg by nearly doubling terminal capacity and replacing aging infrastructure with brand new equipment. I was proud to send a letter in support of this project to the FAA because supporting our airports is key to creating new economic development opportunities. This project is a positive step in the right direction to achieve that goal.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Below is a timeline of both Senator’s recent work to support the North Central West Virginia Airport: