WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced funds of $15,000,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program for the North Central West Virginia Airport in Harrison County.
“I am pleased the FAA is investing in this new terminal project at the North Central West Virginia Airport to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state. Our airports are the gateway to the rest of the world, and this investment will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I have worked closely with the airport for years to advance this project, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), expressing his full support for this funding.
Senator Capito also expressed her full support of this project and its benefits.
“This is yet another example of the bipartisan infrastructure law benefitting West Virginia. During negotiations, I made sure to prioritize our airports and advocate for the resources they need to grow and succeed. This funding will provide a major boost for the North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg by nearly doubling terminal capacity and replacing aging infrastructure with brand new equipment. I was proud to send a letter in support of this project to the FAA because supporting our airports is key to creating new economic development opportunities. This project is a positive step in the right direction to achieve that goal.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)
Below is a timeline of both Senator’s recent work to support the North Central West Virginia Airport:
- June 30, 2022: Senators Manchin and Capito announced $4.5 million from the Department of Transportation (DOT) for 5 West Virginia airport projects, including $2.5 million for designing and constructing a new taxiway and terminal tarmac at the North Central West Virginia Airport.
- May 3, 2022: Senator Capito discussed the importance of continued support for West Virginia’s airports, including the North Central West Virginia Airport, with DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing.
- March 11, 2022: Senator Manchin urged DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg to place a hold on the termination of air services at North Central West Virginia Airport and Greenbrier Valley Airport to protect the local economies and transportation industries. Following Senator Manchin’s efforts, DOT announced a hold on the termination of these air services and issued a request for proposals for replacement services.
- March 11, 2022: Senators Manchin and Capito helped secure a $5 million Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) for terminal construction at the North Central West Virginia Airport.
- January 3, 2022: Senator Manchin announced $334K from the American Rescue Plan for 4 West Virginia airports, including $35K for the North Central West Virginia Airport.
- December 16, 2021: Senators Manchin and Capito announced $8.7 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for 22 infrastructure projects across West Virginia, including more than $1 million for the North Central West Virginia Airport.
- October 28, 2021: Senator Manchin announced $4.5 million from the American Rescue Plan for 9 West Virginia airports, including $1.2 million for the North Central West Virginia Airport.
- September 29, 2021: Senators Manchin and Capito announced $2.9 million from the DOT for the North Central West Virginia Airport.
- June 16, 2021: Senator Manchin applauded Mitsubishi’s expansion of their West Virginia Service Center at the North Central West Virginia Airport Aerotech Business Park. The expansion included an investment of $20 million. It was estimated to create more than 1,000 jobs and double the annual economic impact of the airport to over $2 billion.
- May 21, 2021: Senator Manchin announced the approval of the Environmental Assessment for the North Central West Virginia Airport business park project, allowing its construction to begin.
- March 2, 2021: Senators Manchin and Capito announced $5.6 million for 13 West Virginia airports, including more than $1 million for the North Central West Virginia Airport.
- February, 23, 2021: Senator Manchin applauded the progress on the new Passenger Terminal and Aerotech Business Park project at the North Central West Virginia Airport.
- October 22, 2020: Senator Manchin urged the FAA Eastern Region Regional Administrator to approve the North Central West Virginia Airport’s application for an Environmental Assessment of its project to develop land for a new terminal.